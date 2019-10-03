CHADRON — Police say a man temporarily working in Chadron allegedly attempted to trade drugs for sexual favors.

Ronald Atcitty, 45, has been arrested on charges of Attempted sexual assault of a child, a class II felony; attempted possession of child pornography of a class III felony; solicit prostitution-under the age of 18, a class IV felony; and enticement by electronic communication device, a class IV felony, according to information released by the Chadron Police Department.

Chadron Police began an investigation after a minor child reported having been approached by a man, reported to be named Derek and in his 40s, to trade sexual favors in exchange for drugs. The child provided officers with the man’s name and a conversation with the man on an electronic device. During the investigation, Chadron Police officers communicated with the man.

As the investigation continued, investigators developed information on the phone number and a residence belonged to a man identified as Ronald Atcitty. Atcitty resided in Chadron and had been working temporary employment in the area. The man had left the area and the investigation expanded to multiple states. Police obtained a warrant and Atcitty was located in Farmington, New Mexico, on a Dawes County arrest warrant.

The man remained jailed on a $250,000 bond with a 10 percent provision.

The Chadron Police Department was assisted by the Dawes County Attorney’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, the Pine Ridge OST Police Department, the Pueblo, Colorado, Police Department and Farmington, New Mexico, Police Department.