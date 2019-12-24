Drivers in the Chadron area who thought they were being pulled over for a traffic violation were surprised to learn they were getting a turkey instead of a ticket over the weekend.

Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino said this is the second year for the “Turkeys for Tickets” program. Partnering with the local Walmart, officers are giving out turkeys during the Christmas season.

“Whenever we stop someone for a traffic violation, instead of writing them a ticket, we give them a turkey,” Lordino said. “With a reminder to drive safely, we tell them if they can’t use the turkey, pass it along to someone who can.”

As of Monday, Chadron police had handed out about 30 turkeys.

“We’ve been getting some really positive comments,” Lordino said. “I’m sure people are apprehensive about a traffic stop. But once we realize there’s nothing major happening in the car, we grab a turkey out of the cruiser and wish them Merry Christmas.”

He added officers wanted to interact with the people they serve and thought turkeys would be a good way to spread some cheer and remind people about driving safely.

“This is a time of year where we have a lot of accidents and there’s a lot of distracted driving,” he said. “People get in a hurry but we want to draw some attention to the need for everyone to arrive at their destination safely so they can enjoy Christmas with their families.”

