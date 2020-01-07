Chadron Police are warning the public about a possible scam involving a urgent care provider listed in the Chadron area.
In a press release Tuesday, Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino said the departent had been made aware recently of a possible issue and concerns involving reports related to an internet search for urgent care in Chadron and is providing this information for the protection of area citizens trying to locate health care in our area. An internet search for urgent care in Chadron brings up a link to provider listed as “Almacare Urgent Care” located at 200 202 Spruce St. in Chadron.
However, Lordino said there is no Almacare Urgent Care business at the advertised address and that the phone number listed is not a local phone number. Officers with the departent had called the number and were asked to provide a cell phone number to receive a text message back. Officers received a text from a number and were told the business was fully booked for walk-in appointments at this time, but would call in prescriptions directly to a pharamacy. The business asked for money upfront and said it did not accept insurance, as well as for identifying information that included a name, date of birth. Lordino said the officer provided a picture of the department’s police patrol car.
Afterward, a search for the business showed it as now being “permanently closed.”
The department is following up with the Nebraska Department of Health and Services on the business and a listed provider. Information provided also listed an emergency certified nurse practitioner licensed out of Georgia, whose license to practice has since been suspended in multiple states as of November 2019.
“We want everyone to be careful when dealing with a businesses over the phone or via text messages unless you have verified that the business is legitimate,” Lordino said. “You can research business at the Better Business Bureau online at bbb.org or by phone at 800-649-6814. You should never provide any personal information over the phone, via text messages or by email unless you are absolutely certain it is safe to do so. You can never be certain about any information you find on the internet unless you are able to verify it through other avenues such as the Better Business Bureau.”
The Chadron Police Department also urges everyone to be cautious when using the internet.
If you used Almacare in the recent months, Lordino said officers interested in visiting with you. Contact the Chadron Police Department at 308-432-0510 and ask to speak with an officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.