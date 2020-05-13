The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education approved an exception to the board’s policy relating to nepotism during Monday evening’s virtual meeting.

The exception was made for Chaley Jensen, who is the daughter of Scottsbluff High School Assistant Principal Kelli Jensen. Chaley will fill the role of science instructor for the Freshman Academy.

Prior to the vote, Justin Shaddick explained to the board that when Chaley was selected for the position, there were only two candidates and it was getting late in the year.

“We interviewed both applicants,” he said. “The committee voted for Chaley as the top candidate.”

However, because of the nepotism policy and the other candidate’s qualifications, the position was offered to that individual. They had already accepted another job, Shaddick said.

“Filling a science position is extremely difficult,” Shaddick said. “It’s made even more challenging by the situation we’re in.”

He said the committee spoke to superintendent Rick Myles, who gave the go ahead pending the board’s approval.

Myle’s addressed the board following Shaddick, reading his request to them. He told the board that he’s not had cause to support an exception throughout his 10 years as superintendent, however he is comfortable supporting this one.

“I do take the nepotism policy very seriously,” Myles said. “In fact, I put that together when we adopted it because I feel so strongly about it.”

He said that the high school can “provide a degree of separation between Ms. Jensen and her mother,” and that Chaley understands she may be reassigned to the middle school if a position that she is qualified for should become available.

Chaley has a bachelor’s of science in biology and currently worked as the Nebraska wildlife education coordinator for the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies. She’s continuing her education through the University of Nebraska’s education transition program.

The board voted unanimously to make the exception.

The board also voted to approve a one year agreement with the district’s administrative team, which was an item that had been tabled during the March meeting.

“It will be a 2.5 percent package increase,” said Marianne Carlson. “The only change from the prior two year agreement is that there is an additional step added across the salary schedule otherwise everything else within the agreement is the same.”

The board also approved an agreement with Taher, Inc. to serve as the food service management company for the district, and a resolution authorizing the district to participate in the day school/treatment facility being coordinated by ESU 13.

Myles updated the board on graduation plans, saying administration is currently waiting for the Governor’s new health directive. Currently, the ceremony is tentatively planned for June 21 at Bearcat Stadium.

He said he is hopeful that graduation can safely take place in June, even if it means splitting it into two ceremonies. Board members threw out ideas about assigned seating and limitations on how many family members can attend, however, those decisions have not been made.

“We will communicate by June 1 if there needs to be further delay,” he said. “If further delay is necessary, we have a similar process in place for July.”

Prior to ending the meeting, board member Lori Browning asked for a moment of silence in honor of for Lindsay Lookabill, 36, who was killed in a wreck on Saturday. Her father, Paul Snyder, is a board member.