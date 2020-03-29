On a random Thursday, typically parking lots are filled with cars from employees or patrons, playgrounds are busy with children on recess or out for P.E., but not this past Thursday in Scottsbluff and Gering. Here are some of the sights reflective of businesses and schools with either significantly reduced staff or completely empty in reaction to the coronavirus.
Two bears sit in a window in the 600 block of J Street in Gering in Friday morning. Several homes nearby have bears for people to “hunt.”
Kamie Stephen
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald A bear shows off his ride in a window on Ave O in Scottsbluff on Friday morning. A variety of different bears with interesting accessories can be found throughout Scottsbluff and Gering. Surrounding communities are also joining in.
Kamie Stephen
Cars from Scottsbluff High School staff were nowhere to be found in the parking lot on 27th Street.
Mark McCarthy/Star-Herald
The parking lot at SWBC in Scottsbluff indicates little activity inside the facility.
Mark McCarthy/Star-Herald
The Gering Civic Center, like all City of Gering offices is closed to walk-in traffic. The marquee in front bears the message “#Social Distance BE SAFE.”
Mark McCarthy/Star-Herald
A closed sign and empty parking lot mark the Tangled Tumbleweed in Scottsbluff.
Mark McCarthy/Star-Herald
Normally bustling with activity, the Leid Scottsbluff Public Library parking lot sits empty. Scottsbluff city offices and facilities are closed to the public until further notice.
Mark McCarthy/Star-Herald
The sign on Broadway at Bluffs Middle School in Scottsbluff displayed a crawl message indicating that all Scottsbluff Public Schools are closed until further notice. The last update was that schools might resume May 1.
Mark McCarthy/Star-Herald
A sign in the window at KFC in Scottsbluff lets people know that the drive thru remains open. Most fast food restaurants and many sit-down restaurants now offer only takeout or drive-thru service.
Mark McCarthy/Star-Herald
