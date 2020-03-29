On a random Thursday, typically parking lots are filled with cars from employees or patrons, playgrounds are busy with children on recess or out for P.E., but not this past Thursday in Scottsbluff and Gering. Here are some of the sights reflective of businesses and schools with either significantly reduced staff or completely empty in reaction to the coronavirus.

