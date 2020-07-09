One of Scottsbluff’s specialty stores, Chaparral Boot, is now in a more convenient location in downtown Scottsbluff.

While the store does carry boots, it also specializes in a wide variety of products geared toward the Latino community.

Owner Alejandra Gamino said Chaparral Boot was open for about two years on 17th Street. When a Broadway location became available, along with the opportunity to purchase the building, she took advantage of it.

Chris Gamino, Alejandra’s son, takes a lot of roles, from unloading deliveries, stocking shelves and serving as interpreter for Spanish-speaking customers.

“We carry all kinds of snacks and candy and a lot of products that are common in Mexico,” Chris said. “Hats, makeup, jewelry, blankets, boots, hats and shirts are all in stock.”

The store’s clothing line for women and girls is more traditional, such as dresses for first communion and quinceaneras.

Religious items, pottery, piñatas and more round out a wide assortment of items that appeal to traditional Latino families.

Alejandra said they’ve been in their new Broadway location for about two months and business has been going well so far.

The store is located at 1511 Broadway and is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.