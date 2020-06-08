A 30-year-old Colorado man faces charges in connection with a shooting at a Gering residence Saturday.

Charges filed against Colorado man in Gering shooting has been charged with felony charges: two counts of terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and a count of tampering with physical evidence. He has also been charged with a misdemeanor charge of driving under suspension.

According to an arrest affidavit, Gering Police officers responded at about 10:19 p.m. to the 700 block of O Street after witnesses reported hearing about four gun shots. As officers were en route, officers were advised a white Suburban-type vehicle left the alleyway and headed northbound on Seventh Street.

An arriving Gering Police officer learned that an altercation may have occurred at a residence and witnesses said they observed a silver Chrysler 300 at the residence and that it took off shortly after the shots were heard.

The officer made contact with a woman, Teresa Barajas, who said her brother Jose Castinado and sister Yesenia Lara had been at the residence for about 10 minutes. They left the residence when the silver Chrysler 300 arrived at the home to drop off the woman’s husband and they drove down the alleyway.

A Gering officer searching the alleyway told officers he located two .223 casings in the alleyway. A witness told the officer he had observed three flashes and heard four gunshots. Over the weekend, Gering Police Capt. Jason Rogers said the man had allegedly shot the gun into the ground. Officers allege he shot the firearm in the alleyway as he left to intimate his girlfriend and the other man.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle that Castinado had been driving, the Suburban, stopping it in the 1200 block of Ninth Avenue. In a search of the vehicle, officers located one spent casing, one lose cartridge and a magazine for an AR-15. Castinado allegedly admitted he had thrown the gun outside of the vehicle prior to being stopped. Deputies recovered the gun.

During the investigation, police allege, they learned that Castinado had become upset after discovering that his girlfriend had cheated on him with another man, both of whom were at his sister’s residence. He said that he flipped off the woman, got into his vehicle and left the area.

Castinado was arraigned on charges Monday in Scotts Bluff County Court and he is scheduled to next appear on June 15. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.