Cheyenne County coronavirus case results in notifications to people attending funeral

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Despite some people’s best efforts, community spread of the coronavirus can result in some contracting the virus.

One Scotts Bluff County case has demonstrated that to be the case. Panhandle Public Health District officials have been working with the Loup Basin Health Department after a Cheyenne County teen tested positive for COVID-19. The teen girl has been identified as as a close contact of a previously positive case. She had attended a funeral in Dunning, Nebraska, on Monday, April 13.

Loup Basin Public Health Department issued a press release, alerting those who had been in attendance of a possible exposure. The girl had entered a viewing at Sandhills High School between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. for the funeral services of a young man killed in a ranching accident. The teen was also outside of a vehicle at the grave site at Dunning Cemetery, according to information released by the Loup Basin Public Health Department.

All counties in Nebraska have been under a directed health measure that doesn’t allow large gatherings, such as funerals. PPHD director Kim Engel said services had been planned to try to accommodate the measures, with a large amount of time for the viewing to minimize contact.

“It was planned to be conducted in a way that followed the direct health measure,” she said, noting that the funeral service had been streamed nline and people watched while they were in their cars.

“This has made us sad all day. We know how much pain the family is no doubt going through that the funeral was for. (People were) doing the things that we have always taken for granted and having to do learn these new ways of doing things.”

PPHD district officials attempted to notify as many individuals as they could that were deemed high-risk exposures, but were not able to identify all individuals who the girl may have come into contact.

The teen’s positive result had been announced by health officials Friday. She is one of 34 persons in the Panhandle who have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 18 persons having recovered. Cases in the Panhandle have been: Scotts Bluff County, 18; Kimball County, 10; Cheyenne County, 4; Morrill County, 1. Box Butte County, 1. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, 498 people have been tested in the 12 counties that are covered by PPHD. Only Sioux County has not had anyone tested. Since last week, PPHD officials have not released any information on hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

In the state of Nebraska, as of press time, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,138 cases of the coronavirus in the state. Twenty-four deaths have been reported. There have been no deaths in the Panhandle.

For additional information on the coronavirus, including self-quarantine instructions if you believe you have been exposed, visit pphd.org.