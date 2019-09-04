A Cheyenne, Wyoming, man died in a crash on Interstate 80 near Sidney Tuesday.
Chance Seivley, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, died at the scene of a crash that occurred at mile marker 48 on Interstate 80 at about Nebraska State Patrol Trooper William Burr told the Star-Herald. The site of the crash is about 7 miles west of the Interstate 80 exit to Sidney.
Burr said Seivley had been traveling westbound on Interstate 80 when he drifted off the shoulder and into the rumble strips. Seivley overcorrected, losing control of the vehicle and crossing the median into the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80. Seivley’s vehicle collided head-on with a semi driven by Monte Larson of Salina, Kansas.
Larson attempted to avoid the collision, but was unsuccessful. The semi ignited, burning to the ground, Burr said.
Seivley had been ejected from his vehicle and he died at the scene of the crash.
The collision occurred at about 3 p.m.
