Putting together a production is much like putting together a puzzle, says Danielle Fitzke. Her job covers the dance piece.

Fitzke grew up dancing, starting when she was three. Now, she’s a dance teacher and choreographs the Scottsbluff High School musical every year.

“I did musicals all through high school,” Fitzke said.

This year’s production is of Arthur Laurents’ “West Side Story,” and is set for April 2-4 at 7 p.m. in the school’s auditorium. Fitzke began planning out the dance numbers in January and typically works with students twice a week.

“I have to take it one number at a time,” said Fitzke, admitting it’s difficult for her to see the puzzle as a whole. “I have to chip away at it. Plus, there’s a sense of accomplishment when you check things off the list – not that you’re ever finished, because you’re not.”

One of the most challenging elements of choreographing a production like this is working with a mix of students who may or may not have dance experience. It’s also one of her favorite elements.

“I like that challenge,” Fitzke said. “It’s fun to meet new kids and pull something out of them that they didn’t know was there. The look of accomplishment on their faces is my favorite part.”

As the date of the show draws closer, Fitzke will meet with students more often to ensure everything is flawless for the show.

“The icing on the cake is seeing the finished show,” Fitzke said. “Especially knowing the amount of work that everybody has put into it — it’s like a puzzle and it takes all the pieces fitting together.”