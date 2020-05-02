Church leaders face decision: When is too soon to hold public services?

Most churches have been functioning with some sort of YouTube or Zoom meeting to bring Sunday services to their congregations during the social distancing and quarantine guidelines that came along with the new coronavirus.

Although Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has indicated that churches are allowed to conduct services provided that social distancing rules are followed, effective May 4, pastor John Mulholland of Westway Christian Church in Scottsbluff said there is more clarity needed from the Governor’s Office before any decisions can be made.

Church leaders also have many issues to address internally. Consideration will have to be given to what to do with nurseries and children’s church, access to bathrooms and their cleanliness, all the way down to how to bring a congregation into the sanctuary while still practicing social distancing between families.

Many churches are faced with an older congregation, filled primarily with members who are in the older age group that is considered to me most at-risk, another factor to consider in the decision making going forward,

Communion is practiced differently from church-to-church, and even that is up in the air. Mulholland said he had ordered special prepackaged communion cups with a wafer and juice, but the supplier is backlogged and his order will likely take three weeks to arrive. Pastors Chris and Sheryl Kester-Beyer of Calvary Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff and Holy Apostles Episcopal Church in Mitchell said there are still guidelines yet to come from church leadership regarding communion, but it may involve a pouring chalice where wine is poured, to maintain the symbolism of Jesus passing the cup at the Last Supper, and individual cups are used during the ceremony.

Seth Leypoldt, pastor at United Methodist Church of Gering, said he plans to talk to his congregation about having a service where they use whatever juice and bread they have available in their homes for a special communion during a Zoom service.

Ultimately, Leypoldt said, Ricketts didn’t do church leadership any favors.

“I wish the governor would have left the churches out of it,” Leypoldt said. “All he did was make the jobs of pastors and the churches that much harder.”

With the governor’s directives, churches are now caught between those who want the church to open right away and those who want to continue to exercise caution. Many of those who want to open churches up right away don’t necessarily understand all that is involved in putting a gathering such as a church service together.

On a Zoom meeting of Westway leadership, Mulholland said he watched body language and saw a swing of emotion just on that particular call. The initial excitement of the possibility of holding a public service was quickly deflated by the reality of what it would take to do so.

“We’re going to operate out of caution,” he said. “But also we have a lot of practicality things that we’re not in a position to just jump right back in right now. We feel comfortable with what we’ve been doing. We feel like we’ve been able to be who we are, and share the message that we share, and people have responded to it. If that means we hold off a little bit on physical gatherings, then that’s where we’re leaning.”

Chris and Sheryl Kester-Beyer said they were leaning toward at least the end of May before resuming services.

“There’s a lot of logistics,” Sheryl Kester-Beyer said. “Once you get people in the sanctuary, you could probably make sure they’re sitting six feet apart if they’re in the same family unit. But how do you get them down our narrow hallway to the sanctuary and keep them six feet apart?”

Mulholland said Westway has conducted a survey of its membership and said the responses have basically been split 50-50 across the board whether they are ready to attend services again. Whether voting for or against the services, Mulholland said respondents had many of the same concerns.

“They were all, how are we going to maintain separation?” he said. “There were questions about masks. There were questions about children’s ministry and all those kinds of things. It’s interesting, even though we had about 48% who said they would come, of those yesses, we still have the same questions: How are we ... ? How are we ... ? How are we ... ?”

Like Mulholland, Leypoldt said he has concerns with what ministries can and cannot do. He fears that any kind of gathering under restriction would not feel like a true gathering of the body. Leypoldt said he has even seen information from the CDC that says churches should not allow singing as the droplets emitted from the mouth during singing could potentially be dangerous to others nearby.

“It would not be fun,” Leypoldt said. “It would not be enjoyable. It would not be worship.”

In the end, Mulholland and Leypoldt said they do not plan to have live congregation services at their churches until further social distancing rules are relaxed enough to allow a proper gathering. Leypoldt said the regional Bishop of the Methodist Church has given ministers the authority to say no to holding services, and advised that as long as a church has attendance numbers of more than 50, that he highly recommends they not meet.

Chris Kester-Beyer said Calvary has seen new people connect with the church since services have gone to live streaming, including those who are unable to get out on their own. As a result, the church will likely continue live streaming services even after physical services resume.

“I think people are going to be cautious about coming back,” Sheryl Kester-Beyer said. “We are going to encourage those who are in that ‘vulnerable population’ not to feel the need to rush back, that we will continue with the live stream. It’s a definite need to continue it, not just in the short term, but also in the long term.”

With many churches still likely not opening up for services in the next couple of weeks, Mulholland urged patience on the part of those eager to get back to church.

“Having talked with other pastors over the last six weeks, none of the decisions we’ve made or they’ve made have been easy decisions, (or) have been easy choices,” he said. “And I would just ask for the people, Christians who are involved and engaged in churches in Scotts Bluff County and all over the world, just be patient with their church leaders and be in prayer for them in making good decisions because every one has been tough.”