SCOTTSBLUFF — Many churches have resumed services with social distancing restrictions in place. With new cases of the new coronavirus still being reported daily, other churches have opted to stick with virtual services through Facebook and YouTube for the time being.

Nebraska churches were given directed health measures by Gov. Pete Ricketts, and leaders of the faith community indicated they could reopen for services the second weekend in May, provided they implement specific social distancing and sanitation measures. Ricketts had ordered religious services suspended March 16.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announced May 13 that he was easing orders to expand the state’s public gathering limit and permit larger gatherings for churches, religious organizations and funeral homes as long as they implement social distancing measures and specific sanitation procedures. Gordon did not suspend religious services until April 20.

Of the churches contacted by the Star-Herald this week, more than half have not held their first service as yet, however, several were scheduled to reopen this weekend and even more in the coming weeks. One church, non-denominational Lighthouse Ministries in Torrington, reported that they did not suspend services.

Most churches surveyed are or will be practicing the recommended 6-feet social distancing between family groups and have implemented sanitizing practices. All churches are providing some additional forms of protection for attendees, following guidelines provided by health officials.

All but a handful of churches have some sort of option for parishioners to watch the services online, whether it be pre-recorded or livestreamed.

State church and diocese leadership leaders have been responsible for decisions regarding the timing of resuming services for many churches and denominations. Bishops and other clergy statewide are working to make determinations of best practices for congregations in the interest of mitigating risk for attendees and church staff.

State restrictions on services include proper social distancing with members of the same household allowed to sit together, but the different groups are expected to maintain 6 feet between them with no social gatherings before or after services.

Churches are finding ways to adapt, including Calvary Assembly of God in Alliance, which resumed services May 10.

“We set up our sanctuary with little café tables,” Pastor James Settle said. “Everything is six-foot distance. There are tables that seat anywhere from four people to six or seven people. We have, in between, little groups of two seats or one seat so that everyone is socially distanced, and then we have an overflow area in our foyer that has the same arrangement, but it has a monitor that streams the service for those folks.”

Faith Lutheran Church in Gering has gone to two services with one reserved for those 65 and older or medically compromised. Alliance Berean Church will hold two services at half capacity. Half of the pews will be roped off for the first service, then the ropes will be switched for the other half of pews to be used for the second service.

Pastor Justin Brown, who leads The Well Life Church, a Southern Baptist Church, in Sidney, says his congregation has been “top notch” during this unprecedented time.

Brown’s church resumed services on Mother’s Day weekend, on May 9 after weeks without in-person services. Prior to resuming services, he said that church organizers removed some of the seating to maintain the social distance guidelines put into place by the directed health measure, measuring to ensure that families would be separated by the six-foot distancing.

The church had an active online presence prior to the pandemic and will continue that. The church uses SubSplash, which makes services available via an app for congregants.

“We’ve stayed pretty active in these last few weeks,” he said. ​

Pastor Gary Belk, of First Baptist Church in Alliance, said he found his congregation would have to sit in every third pew in order to maintain distancing guidelines. With a small congregation, Belk said they have been able to mark off those areas.

“On top of that, we have masks that are available,” he said. “Myself and my wife, who is also the associate pastor, we mask up, and we actually keep the back door open so people don’t have to touch doors. We have suggested and made high recommendations — although the bathrooms have been cleaned thoroughly, we try to have everyone understand that it’s for emergency use only. Just because.”

State guidelines say seating, doors, restrooms, common areas, etc. should be sanitized between services.

“We actually just got a big ol’ vat of hand sanitizer in yesterday,” Pastor Tyler White, of Kimball E-Free Church said.

White said the church has been posting services to its website and YouTube channels, and it’s something he hopes to continue doing even when services begin again in June. That way those who are sick or high risk can watch from home.

“They can still be a part of things, but it’s just a little different,” White said.

First Presbyterian Church of Alliance has not opened, but preparations are being made for meeting the restrictions Ricketts outlined when he announced services could resume.

“We have lots of changes that we’re going to do here as part of the recommendations as well,” secretary/clerk of session Jill Green said. “No hymnals. No Bibles. Everything will be up on the screen. No passing of communion. No passing of collection plates. We have a lot of things to figure out, but we will.”

Father Coke McClure of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Alliance said his church and other Episcopal churches in the state are following the lead of their Bishop, and will remain closed at least through June.

“The way the Bishop is reading the reports, and with the increase of COVID-19 in Nebraska, he’s getting strong affirmation that he made the right call,” McClure said. “We’re very conservative, perhaps, with the discussion about opening up or keeping closed, but our clientele tends to be older people, so this just makes all kinds of sense that we are very careful with this pandemic.”

Despite the pandemic, Well Life has seen an increase in giving, which is available online, and stayed active in the community to continue its mission work, Brown said. The church opened a food pantry and did activities, such as putting together an announcement mailing for seniors that gave them all a free pizza.

“We wanted them to know, ‘Hey, we are thinking about you,’” Brown said.

The church even did “drive-by” services, with services shown via video to families parked in its lot.

Re-opening has gone well for the church, Brown said, with everyone being understanding about the guidelines. Some congregants, such as persons who work in the medical field or have persons with medical needs, have not yet been able to return to services. With the church’s strong online presence, they are able to still enjoy services.

Ricketts has said those who are sick and most at risk are encouraged to stay home even as the churches open. Those at risk include the elderly, family members who live with the elderly, people who have access to those at risk in nursing institutions, people with underlying medical conditions and people with upper respiratory or flu-like symptoms or those who live with individuals with upper respiratory or flu-like symptoms.