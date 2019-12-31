2019 Citizen of the Year: Firefighter Ministry leader helps out anyone in need

The call can come at any time of day, any time of night. It may be summer. It may be winter. Yet, Firefighter Ministry leader Carissa Smith will answer the phone call, or text message, to help out anyone in need.

Carissa Smith, Star-Herald’s 2019 Citizen of the Year, goes above and beyond. Her husband, Chris Smith, knows that firsthand. After the couple were married in 2004, Carissa adopted Chris’s two children, Natasha and Brittany, now adults who live with their husbands and children in Bremerton, Washington, and Rapid City, South Dakota, respectively.

“I feel it says a lot about Carissa’s character,” he said of Smith taking on the role of “mom” when she married a single dad with two girls. Carissa and Chris have two other children, Payslee, who is now in kindergarten, and Champ, a preschooler.

Former firefighter hangs up her gear

Having been home-schooled much of her youth, Carissa said she had an interest in firefighting, inspired by her dad, Rich Schank.

Her dad had been on the City of Scottsbluff Fire Department when Carissa was little. He later served as the chief of the Scottsbuff Rural Fire Department. She joined the department on the day that she turned 18.

She cited “Just serving people” as the reason for wanting to join the department. “It’s just always been strong in my heart.”

After serving on the department for 12 years, she had to step down after suffering a knee injury.

Filling a need

Through the auspices of First Baptist Church, Carissa spearheaded the formation of the Firefighter Ministry in 2012. At the time, the American Red Cross had announced it would be closing its local office and basing all operations, including disaster response, out of the Grand Island office. It was a controversial move, but left firefighters and others in the emergency response realm concerned.

“People would have fires and they would be sleeping in their cars, they just weren’t able to afford a place to stay,” Carissa said. Thinking back, she said, she can remember times when she was firefighting that people had similar circumstances.

One of those concerned persons was Brian Lore, who serves as the fire chief in Minatare.

Within four months of the Red Cross decision, Lore said, the department found a need for direct disaster response after a family experienced a fire and had been displaced.

“I approached Carissa because she had experience and knew the surrounding circumstances of the need for that type of service in the area,” Lore told the Star-Herald.

Go-getter attitude

Lore describes Smith as a “go-getter,” who gets things done. Gary Cole, former First Baptist Church pastor, cited that go-getter attitude as the reason First Baptist Church was willing to go into unchartered territory and take on this new ministry.

When firefighters approached Smith, he said, “We sat down and talked to other members of the church,” he said. “We had a heart to heart and she said she would like to develop this thing where we could help out firefighters. A Firefighter Ministry.”

First Baptist Church had started the Diaper Depot, a free diaper distribution day held once a month at the church. The success of that ministry helped Cole and others at the church know that Carissa would be successful in the new venture of the Firefighter Ministry.

“In time, we realized the potential and that it was not only helping the immediate community, but beyond that,” Cole said.

The need continues to exist for someone to immediately respond to a fire to assist victims, Lore said.

“Especially this time of the year. It’s cold, the holidays, it all has an effect if someone has a fire, particularly a family.”

At best, it can be a few hours before a volunteer with the Red Cross is able to respond to assist in the event of a fire. It can take two to three days.

“Without Carissa here,” Lore said, “I don’t know what the area would have done. When people are having a tough time as it is, to wait ... Well, having her here means a lot.”

Building a ministry

In its first year, the Firefighter Ministry focused on helping with fires in the Scottsbluff and Gering areas, Carissa said. However, it wasn’t long before they were asked to help in other areas, and eventually asked to help with other disasters.

“She has gotten calls as far away as North Platte, north to Chadron, in Torrington, and even into northern Colorado,” Cole said. “Now, they (firefighters or other emergency responders) look to her first. She has developed into being a first responder called as soon as they know she is needed.”

The first few funds for the Firefighter Ministry came from a $1,000 United Way of Western Nebraska grant. Donations are a great help, Cole said, coming from a variety of sources.

“The community has provided amazingly to support that ministry,” he said, saying that at least once to twice a week the church receives letters with donations from people who are supportive of the ministry.

The support of the community “has been one of the key elements to let us know that we were doing the right thing,” Cole said. “God wants us to do it and reach more and more every time.”

And, those donations are needed. To date, Firefighter Ministry has responded to a total of 210 fires and disasters since 2012. This year, the Firefighter Ministry responded to 27 fires. Firefighter Ministry has also responded to tornadoes, flooding and other disasters in the Panhandle.

“It has grown from being supportive to one that can provide all sorts of benefits,” Cole said.

For displaced families, Carissa is often on the phone, trying to help them find housing. She acknowledges that it is something she enjoys doing and even helps people who call from other states, needing assistance.

The Firefighter Ministry has developed kits of personal supplies that can be given to people after a fire. Cole said that the church also stores furniture to help people get back on their feet. He said that Carissa even sits down with people, helping them fill out insurance and other paperwork needed. She does a lot to help people get back on their feet.

The church has also trained to be used as a shelter, in the event of a tornado or other disaster. A disaster relief trailer, owned by the American Baptist Churches (ABC Nebraska), is stationed at the church and is used by the ministry, in addition to others throughout the state.

In recent years, the Firefighter Ministry has also taken on other ways to minister. Smith started a First Responder Awards recognition in 2018, gathering nominations from the public to recognize those in public safety such as dispatchers, paramedics and law enforcement. The Firefighter Ministry has also provided food and other supplies to firefighters battling wildfires or responding to other events.

After the death of Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Jerry Smith, the ministry also purchased and donated “Back the Blue” devotionals to local law enforcement as a show of support.

Sharing God’s word is part of the Firefighter Ministry’s focus.

“We do share the fact that we love Jesus,” Cole said. “Jesus loves his people and we want to love his people, too. Lovingly, the community has responded.”

Leading the way

Carissa is the boots on the ground, going to most of the fires or other disasters. There are six other people who also respond, but her husband says it isn’t often that others have to respond. Cole says, “She does 99 percent of the legwork. She is right there all the time.”

“We follow through from the scene of the fire until they find a new home,” Carissa said of the work that the Firefighter Ministry does. “It can be anywhere from a few days to two months.”

Other churches have also been inspired to follow the lead Carissa and First Baptist have set and have formed ministries of their own.

Carissa’s work as a firefighter — and her general demeanor — makes Firefighter Ministry successful, Cole said.

“Because of her past experience, she understands. She is very empathetic. She is compassionate. She is very personable and gets right in there with them. She shares with them on a personal level and she builds relationships with the people she helps. She even calls back later to let families know that they have not been forgotten.

“I could not think of a more suitable person to lead the Firefighter Ministry than Carissa,” he said. “She just simply cares about people.”

In the future, the Firefighter Ministry will be hosting a corn hole tournament to raise funds. Donation accounts are also set up at Platte Valley Bank or people can contact Carissa Smith, 308-631-9674.