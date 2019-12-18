The Kimball City Council Tuesday night approved a resolution that would authorize the sale of the city’s Events Center.

The measure would transfer ownership of the Events Center to Rich Patterson and Dawn Moeser for $100 with the restriction that they would have to continue to operate the facility as an event center and a fitness center. The Events Center website indicates that it has a full-service bar and a catering service for events at the facility.

“That doesn’t mean they can’t do other things, but they have to at least provide those services in that building,” Kimball City Administrator Dan Dean said.

Mayor Keith Prunty said it was important to the council to ensure that the new ownership would be operating “like a business.” He said between sales tax revenues, occupation tax revenues and utility cost savings, the city would be saving in the neighborhood of $75,000 with the sale.

“They will be paying the property tax,” Prunty said. “They will be paying all the utilities. The more we can have in private hands, the better. It should definitely increase our sales tax revenue. Also, I think they’ll do a great job. I’m hoping it will be successful — I’m pretty sure it will be. The more successful they are, the more successful Kimball is going to be.”

The city’s events coordinator had resigned and the operation was being done in house. The only city employee working at the center was a part-time person doing the cleaning, so the impact on city staff will be minimal, Dean said.

“I think that the private sector is probably better suited to provide the service than the city is,” Dean said.

Prunty said Patterson and Moeser are well-suited to operate the center.

“They have great ideas, and they’ve been in the community pretty much forever,” Prunty said. “Everything they’ve done, they’ve done well, so their history is behind it. ... We are behind them 100%. Any help we can do to get it going — or any help we can do for any new business, I don’t care what it is, any new business that comes to Kimball, we’re here to help them.”

The fitness center may be revisited soon as Kimball looks at plans to replace its existing swimming pool. There is a possibility that a new fitness center may be added to the plans for a new pool.

The facility had been put out for bids a few years ago with the intent of privatizing the facility’s operation and getting the property back on the tax rolls. Kimball purchased the Events Center in 1998 for $10.

With the adoption of the resolution, the resolution now must be published for three weeks, followed by a remonstrance period for the public, meaning the sale is likely 50-60 days from completion. Prior to the completion of the sale, if 30% of voters who voted in the last election were to present a petition in person, it would forestall the sale.