City looking to increase LB 840 spending authority

Scottsbluff’s LB 840 Application Review Committee will be requesting an additional $1 million in spending authority for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

A request for funds in the amount of $1.5 million was granted to Prime Metal Products by the City Council recently, capping a span where Western Farms, LLC., received $500,000, and Factory Crimp Services, McKinney Manufacturing and Gardner Technologies, LLC., all received smaller amounts. Some of the funds are in the form of loans that will be repaid over time and some can convert into grants based on credits for job creation.

The Application Review Committee budget for the year is $2.5 million, however $2.486 million has already been awarded for the fiscal year beginning in October. The committee is in a position of not having the ability to grant any requests. The request for additional authority, approved Friday by the review committee, will have to be approved by the City Council.

“The LB 840 fund has money coming in and money going out. Pretty simple. Just like a household,” Interim City Manager Rick Kuckkahn said. “What we talked about (Friday) was how much is coming in, how much is going out. That’s really simply what it is. Based on knowing those basic numbers, you can decide how much you can spend every year without running out of money.”

Kuckkahn said it is important to request the additional authority to be able to fund additional projects.

“If we have other opportunities over the next seven months, we want to be able to take advantage of those opportunities and not have to go through another budget amendment process later,” he said. “We’re trying to do this budget amendment sooner than later, anticipating that there will be more applicants coming in.”

Finance Director Liz Hilyard has told the committee that approximately $900,000 in sales tax revenues comes into the account annually, but loan repayments vary. There are three different types of loans that can be granted - some are straight loans, some are loans with job credit forgiveness (making it not a cash transaction) and some are straight grants where no cash is collected at all. Repayments are increasing lately because of all the loan activity.

The committee indicated that it may look at changing its focus more to job creation and may look more to awarding deferred payments such as what was done with Regional West Medical Center in 2017 when funds were granted for recruiting paramedics, but were scheduled over a five-year period.

“We can structure the deals in ways that don’t deplete that as quickly,” Kuckkahn said. “It may be a longer-term commitment, just like a home loan. You don’t pay it all up front. You pay it in smaller increments.”

By focusing funding more on job creation, the hope is that increased jobs would result in greater sales tax revenues for the fund, but Adam Hoesing, attorney for the city, said it’s difficult to draw a direct correspondence between the two.

“I would call it a difficult assumption to quantify,” Hoesing said. “I think we do recognize economic development job creation benefits are sales-tax revenue because of all the retail that we have in our town, but it’s very difficult to put a number on what this program has done to produce that.”

