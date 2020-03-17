GERING – For the past month, the City of Gering has been actively monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak. City staff have participated in meetings with state and local health departments to determine appropriate responses and are updated on the situation daily. Mayor Tony Kaufman assures the community that preparations are in place to continue to offer essential services, officials said in a press release.

Additionally, because of the fluidity of the situation, further measures may be taken based on the circumstances and the recommendations of the CDC, State of Nebraska and Panhandle Public Health District.

City staff has modified some city services based on recommendations from the Public Health Department. As of March 17, all City of Gering services are operational with some modifications:

Gering Public Library: Open. Story Time and Lego Club cancelled. March 21st author signing event is also cancelled. Limiting any gatherings to a minimum. WIFI can be accessed from outside the building if needed.

Gering Civic Center: Please call 308-436-6888 regarding your event or gathering.

All Parks and Recreation facilities and Monument Shadows Golf Course will remain open for the time-being. During and after using any public facility such as playgrounds and the dog park, people are strongly encouraged to follow CDC recommendations for hand-washing and social distancing.

City officials encourage use of the City’s website (www.gering.org/departments-services/utilities) for payment of utility bills. Effective immediately, convenience fees will be waived for credit or debit card transactions. If paying online, customers must know the exact amount owed. City personnel will provide customers the amount owed if requested by the account owner or someone authorized to receive that information. The City’s Utility Department will not accept card information over the phone. Customers are also encouraged to use the drop box located outside the City Administration Building along with the one inside the front foyer at 1025 P St., Gering. Questions can be directed to the Utility office at 308-436-6800.

Gering Police Department may take some reports involving civil matters and property crimes through phone calls. To obtain copies of reports, Firearms Purchase Permits and Burn Permits please call 308-436-5089.

City of Gering employees will continue to respond to emergency calls and will do everything possible to continue to assist the citizens of Gering. Please email questions to gpdrecords@gering.org and they will be forwarded to the appropriate department.

The city continues to encourage residents to be aware of the dynamic changes of this situation and refer to updates from the CDC, State of Nebraska and Public Health Department. For any other general information, please contact City Hall at 308-436-5096 or Public Information Officer Fire Chief Nathan Flowers at 308-436-2441.