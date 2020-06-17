Gering officials met Wednesday afternoon to cut the ribbon on the recently completed stage and officially open the Gering Civic Plaza for public enjoyment.

Doug Hoevet, District 5 superintendent for the Nebraska Department of Transportation in Gering, was chosen to design the new stage that completes primary work on the plaza.

“I like to do these kinds of community projects like the bicycle frame sculptures at the Gering library,” Hoevet said. “A rough concept sketch of the stage was already available, so I just grabbed the concept and built on it. We wanted something that would fit the space and the concept of the plaza in general. It was a fun project to be involved with.”

The stage area can be used for smaller music groups, weddings, small graduations, outdoor movies and similar events. The plaza itself includes design elements like antique lamp posts, a terraced area facing the stage and the landscaping.

Just a few years ago, the area was a dirt field a block off 10th Street in downtown Gering.

Prior to cutting the ribbon, Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman thanked the Downtown Revitalization Committee for vision for seeing a public gathering space in an empty area.

“The committee is made up of community members that set a new tone for our city’s revitalization efforts,” Mayor Kaufman said. “They were steadfast in working with city and private partners to make the vision a reality. Now we have a beautiful space that can be used for generations to come.”

Gering City Engineer Annie Folck said the plaza has been in the works for a number of years and was pleased so many people from so many backgrounds were able to come together to support an important asset for the Gering community.

Karla Niedan-Streeks, Executive Director of the Gering Visitors Bureau, said future improvements are already in the works, including fire pits, benches and public art.

Cathy McDaniel and Beth Overman from the Oregon Trail Community Foundation were also there to present a $10,000 check to the city for the stage project.

“Gering submitted a grant to us and we were pleased to offer that,” McDaniel said. “We always want to support community projects like this that will be around for a long time. I see a lot of possibilities for groups to use the stage for all kinds of events.”

Kaufman said projects like the Gering Civic Plaza often take years of planning before becoming a reality.

“We’re super excited to add the stage component to the Plaza and put one of the finishing touches on the facility,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the public enjoying it. There are a few events that have already been scheduled for the coming weeks.”

