City of Scottsbluff begins search for new city manager

Patty Heminover has spent the past couple of days in Scottsbluff, meeting with city officials and staff as well as community members to try to get a feel for the community and what type of leader it needs.

Heminover represents Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP., a search firm tasked with finding a replacement for Scottsbluff City Manager Nathan Johnson, who has left to take a similar position in Dillon, Colorado. Former city manager Rick Kuckkahn is filling the role on an interim basis with a contract that runs through June.

“It’s been a joy meeting with everybody,” Heminover, a government employee herself for 20 years before joining Baker Tilly, said. “I grew up in a small community, very similar to this size. I really appreciate some of the things that I’m hearing about the community. It’s going to be a joy to work with each and every one of you. It has been very important for me to get to know the community and to get to know the council and the staff.”

For Baker Tilly, a search often doesn’t begin simply with candidates, but it begins by matching the community to the correct candidates.

“I don’t know that until I understand the community, and that is my job, to make sure that I bring some good, quality candidates forward,” Heminover said.

Heminover said there is a team of 10 that will look at the qualities of the community to put together a brochure for recruiting candidates. She said the search will be national, indicating that a national search can help produce a local candidate.

“The reason for that is we have found people in the past that have been from the community,” she said. “They have left, and they wanted to come back. We have found that in the last couple searches is that’s how they found out there was an opening in their hometown is from our national search.”

Kuckkahn said there is an urgency to the search, not to get the position filled, but to get the position filled by the right candidate.

“We want to keep the process moving,” Kuckkahn said. “I think that’s one of the important things. The time line is out there, and we’d like to stick to that as much as we can. All I’m trying to say here is there’s a level of urgency, a need to keep this moving forward. ... As we get that ad out there, and we’re getting applicants in, you only have a certain window in some cases, and they may go somewhere else. If we find highly-qualified people, we want to move forward and get that process moving along.”