The next time you mow your lawn or clear snow from your driveway, give a thought to a team that has 173 acres of irrigated turf to mow and 8 miles of sidewalks for snow removal.

The Scottsbluff Parks Department has 280 acres spread over 64 sites in the system with 173 of those acres to be mowed, generally at least once a week during the growing season by the 8-man full-time team and up to 13 seasonal employees. In winter, the 8-man team is performing maintenance on the parks and equipment as well as providing snow removal for 8 miles of sidewalk, including 1.9 miles of the Monument Valley Pathway. Among the current team, there is 125 years of experience in the Parks Department.

It’s not just the traditional parks that the team maintains. They are responsible for five baseball fields, four softball fields, a 40-acre soccer complex, a 47-site campground, 14 picnic shelters as well as areas around city buildings, such as City Hall, the library, police and fire department. On top of that are the city parking lots and bulb-out vegetation nodes and grass medians along Broadway.

Mowing an athletic field is different from a standard park as the grass is generally trimmed shorter. While not on a set schedule, city parks are generally mowed at least twice a week in the growing season. The athletic fields are mowed additionally the day before a scheduled game.

“Parks are a little more forgiving,” Scottsbluff Parks Supervisor Rick Deeds said. “I can leave the grass a little taller in a park and get away with it, but on my athletic fields — soccer, baseball, softball — if it’s not mowed and groomed, the balls roll slower, and the players complain, the parents complain. So it’s a tough balance.”

Scottsbluff Mayor Raymond Gonzales said the parks department is a valuable asset to the city through their daily work as well as more than 50 community events each year.

“They are to be commended for their hard work in keeping the city’s parks always looking top notch with the staff they have,” Gonzales said. “Their commitment to the city has a huge impact when it comes to adding to the quality of life in our community.”

While the obvious thought is that the team is busiest in the spring and summer when grass is being mowed, Frank Blanco says that’s not necessarily the case. On Tuesday, for example, four members of the team were setting a new piece of playground equipment at Riverside Park, another crew was at the Landers Soccer Complex moving tables and getting that space ready to go and another team was painting picnic tables to get them ready for the spring.

Vandalism is an ongoing issue at parks throughout the system, forcing crews to clean up and paint over graffiti in restrooms or on equipment.

“My stance is we’ve got more paint than they’ve got, so it’s easiest to just paint over it,” Deeds said. Chemicals are mostly ineffective at removing paint from the pores of concrete walls, so the team has found that simply painting the walls is the best defense.

Jeff Warfield, Blanco and Deeds have likely put in more of the large pieces of playground equipment (modular units) than anyone else on the staff, and Deeds said it’s rewarding to hear the screams of joy and see children playing on the equipment you installed. Jim Harrison said he likes to look back at different trees the department has planted and know that he can tell his grandkids that he planted that tree.

“We get comments from people coming from out of town,” Blanco said. “We take pride in our parks. A lot of folks come from out of town, and they’re just passing through but they see it. That gives the town a good name. The people might be like, ‘Hey, maybe we might want to go move there when we retire or when we start a family.’ I think the parks and stuff like that really influence people when they’re passing through, whether they want to stay or keep on going.”

For Jordan Leis, the parks department started as a summer job. After several seasons as a seasonal laborer, he was able to get hired on with the department full-time. He said the experience young people gain can be valuable tools down the line.

“I do enjoy the summers, teaching kids, helping them out,” Leis said. “I think a lot of this helps out. You get a house of your own, and you know how to do your landscaping, you know how to do your sprinkler work, you know how to do all that stuff.”

Just in case that wasn’t enough, the parks department is responsible for the two Westmoor Pools (the lazy river and the zero depth are classified as separate pools), softball leagues, flag football league, horse shoe courts, three outdoor movies in the summer and an Easter egg hunt, scheduled for April 11 at 11 a.m. this year.

From large parks such as Northwood Park down to the city’s pocket parks, such as Don Park, near Avenue I and the railroad tracks, they all receive the same level of attention. All are kept clean, fertilized, treated, aerated on the same schedule and with the same level of care from the crew.