City, schools seek input on traffic safety

Two vehicle/pedestrian accidents near Scottsbluff High School within the past 18 months have prompted city and school officials to take a closer look at how to make the area safer.

The first accident happened in April 2019 when a driver struck a boy walking to school. In October, the City of Scottsbluff contracted Lamp Rynearson to conduct a traffic study of the schools and surrounding neighborhood.

The area of study included the high school, Bluffs Middle School, St. Agnes School and the Bear Cub Preschool. Data on traffic circulation was collected, along with vehicular/pedestrian interaction, school drop off and pickup activities, walking assessments, traffic counts and aerial imagery.

The school district addressed the study by adding a crossing guard along 27th Street, lowering the speed limit to 20 mph at the high school adding traffic cones, increasing enforcement and other safety measures.

On March 5, a girl age 15 or 16 was walking northbound on Fourth Avenue at 27th Street when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle. She was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer said the city has since posted a short, four-question survey on its website and also the Scottsbluff Public Schools websites and Facebook pages. The survey is available until March 22.

“We’re encouraging the public to give us their feedback and input,” Spencer said. “We want to know what can be done to make 27th Street safer.”

Scottsbluff Schools Superintendent Rick Myles said the district works well with the city because they both offer different perspectives on the same topics.

“Both of these accidents involved students walking to school,” Myles said. “It takes a lot of strategy trying to figure out what would work best and many times the best ideas come from the community. We’re looking forward to getting results from the survey.”

Spencer said the first crossing guard was placed at 3rd and 27th Streets after the first accident in April 2019. Also installed was a digital speed display sign to alert traffic that’s going over the 20 mph limit.

“After the first incident we realized the need for an independent engineering study by people who have that expertise,” he said. “Right now we’re relying on some interim safety measures from the engineering firm.”

Spencer said there was a police unit running radar the morning of the latest accident and it wasn’t speed related. So the investigation is continuing to look into the cause.

“Another cause being considered is the time of the morning,” he said. “At this time of year the sun is coming up due east on 27th Street and it’s difficult for drivers to see. In that case, we’ve done the only thing we can and reduced the speed limit.”

Myles said the same challenge will take different approaches from the schools and the city. “From a school perspective, we need to work with students and adjust their habits whenever we can,” he said. “We need for students to go to the intersections with the traffic lights to cross the street. We need to talk with parents about how that drop off and pick up their students.”

He added the city and police department perspective is a constant challenge. For example, pulling a vehicle over for speeding in front of the school only creates another potential hazard.

A large number of variables must be considered to develop a safety plan that meets community needs. So the city and schools are interested to learn what the residents think.