City wastewater program earns awards

The City of Scottsbluff Wastewater team recently earned awards for operations and safety, and City Water Reclamation Supervisor Lynn Garton was named a founding member of the Golden Manhole Society.

For the 19th consecutive year, the city received the Scott Wilber Award for Outstanding Operations and Maintenance at its wastewater facility. In addition, the city received the National Water Environment Association’s George W. Burke Safety Award, recognizing a municipal or industrial wastewater facility for establishing and maintaining an active and effective safety program with 15 years of no lost time injury record.

Garton and four others were inducted as founding members of the Golden Manhole Society, recognizing those who have contributed to the development and professionalism of the collection system industry on a national level.

The Wilber Award involves an application process and a committee that conducts a site visit to make sure proper policies are being followed. The Burke Award came as a surprise.

The Golden Manhole Society has been in existence on the national level for quite some time, but was only recognized by Nebraska this year. The members are selected by their peers for outstanding work in the collection system program on the local, state and national level.

“That was a huge surprise,” Garton said. “I was not aware that they were doing it, and it was kinda neat to be able to be selected.”

A bigger surprise, literally, came at a city staff meeting when Garton was presented with a 90-pound manhole cover that had been spray painted gold by city staff and had a City of Scottsbluff logo on it.

“(Several city staff members) came out and stole one of my manhole lids,” Garton said. “They went and spray painted it, put the emblem on it, brought it in during a staff meeting. I’m like, ‘Really?’ These things weigh 90 pounds. It took two of them to being it in. Crazy. It was kind of hilarious, actually.”

Garton said the credit for the awards should go to Utilities Administrative Coordinator Vicky Thomason and the crew that works in his department. Some of the crew under Garton have been with the city for 35 years, and the crew as a whole has nearly 200 years of experience. Garton said mentors such as Bob Albers when he first started were extremely helpful.

“That’s really what it comes down to,” Garton said. “I’m proud to be the supervisor here and proud of the crew that works for me. ... Every day is new. Not a lot of monotonous days here. We plan to keep striving to do the best we can to keep our water clean and our environment safe.”

