Clean Harbors: A passion for conservation

Steam billows from stack at Clean Harbors, swirling into the sky. Some people believe that it’s smoke, polluting the air around it, but that’s not the case.

“Ultimately, we’re disposing of materials so they don’t pollute the water and the land,” Clean Harbors incineration operations manager Lezah Saunders said. “We’re disposing of things that have the potential of creating problems to the environment.”

She, and many of the staff at Clean Harbors, work there because of a passion for conservation.

Saunders attended the School of Mines in Golden, Colorado, and majored in mechanical engineering, with a minor in environmental science.

“I started in hazardous waste right out of college, and came to Kimball three years ago,” Saunders said.

Saunders oversees operations, ensuring that everyone is doing their part to keep the facility safe and operational. Each role is vital, she said.

Kole Talkington, who is from the Scottsbluff area, is tasked with training new employees.

“I prepare the new employees with the basic skills for proper PPE (personal protection equipment), you know, how to wear a harness or take apart their respirators,” Talkington said. “I teach them the tasks required for their job, so they can go on their shift and do their job safely and correctly.”

Talkington has spent nearly seven years working for Clean Harbors and said there’s a lot of misconceptions.

“I tell people about my job and they’re like, ‘Are you like Homer Simpson?’” Talkington said.

No, he explained, laughing, there are too many regulations.

“This company goes above and beyond to be safe,” Talkington said. “I think people think we’re a lot closer to hazardous waste materials than we are. Even when you’re close, you’re so protected from it, there’s not a worry.”

“We also don’t glow,” Rich Graves, the facility’s lead board operator, said, jokingly.

The facility doesn’t handle any sort of medical, nuclear or radioactive waste. In fact, some items they dispose of may not even be considered hazardous by the general population.

“A lot of people don’t understand that we’ll get stuff like expired perfume or laundry detergent,” Graves said. “We get such an array of different things. We see medications, which aren’t hazardous per say, or fermented tea.”

Saunders explained that companies have incinerators dispose of those materials because they can ensure it’s taken care of.

The incinerator at the Kimball facility is unique, because of it’s fluidized bed.

“It’s like a big bed of lava,” Graves said. “The bed is heated up and the ‘lava’ just incinerates it. We monitor everything that is put out and ensure it’s a pure burn and it’s burned all the way through.”

The steam coming from the stack is required to be nearly 100 percent pure. Federal and state inspections take place regularly.

“We’re always inspection ready,” Talkington said. “We welcome them.”

“They’re here to work with us, and we’re here working toward the same thing,” Saunders added. “Don’t get me wrong, they don’t cut us slack.”

Unlike Saunders, Graves and Talkington hadn’t set out for a job in conservation but they wouldn’t trade their current career.

“My cousin worked here,” Graves said. “I wanted a career — not just a job, so I tried it out and I love it.”

Graves is charged with keeping an eye on several computer monitors, keeping track of sensor readings and ensuring everything is operating it like it is supposed to. He said he enjoys that his days are never the same.

“My job is like a giant puzzle,” Graves said. “Every day, I have to come in and put that puzzle together and keep it together.”

The people are great too, he said.

“The people I work with — you’re around them so much,” he said. “You trust each other, you look out for each other. It’s good to have people you can depend on.”

Saunders also loves the staff.

“The people here, every one of them is unique,” she said. “That’s what makes it work. Everyone has their unique talents and abilities. No one person could solve the problem.”