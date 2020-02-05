The City of Scottsbluff and the 23 Club Babe Ruth League are seeking assistance from the State of Nebraska as leaders look to revitalize the baseball park facilities northwest of Scottsbluff High School.

The project cost is currently estimated at $1,643,632 with the City of Scottsbluff contributing $600,000 toward the project. Another $111,537 has been collected from donors already and pledges for cash or in-kind services are at $698,000, including a recently-awarded grant award from the Land and Water Conservation Fund of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The renovations proposed would replace the current concession stand and restroom facilities with a new building as well as upgrades to the fields and the center area of the complex.

On Monday, the Scottsbluff City Council approved a letter documenting the city’s cost-share commitment to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development’s Community and Civic Center Financing Fund (CCCFF) and asking the CCCFF for $234,094 to fully fund the project.

Donors to the project include in-kind donations of $104,000 from B & C Steel, $23,000 from Croell Redi Mix and $6,000 from Van Pelt Fencing. First State Bank. Platte Valley Companies and the Scotts Bluff County Tourism Board have all issued letters of commitment for $100,000.

“We have more than enough accounted for to get the ball rolling now,” 23 Club President Geoff Nemnich said, indicating that the project would go out to bid in hopes of work beginning in July or August at the conclusion of the summer baseball season.

The project was originally slated for 2019, but delays pushed it back to 2020, and Nemnich said that has impacted fundraising.

“There are more businesses that I’ve talked to that want to be a part of this that haven’t given us commitments because they are waiting,” Nemnich said. “They don’t want to tie up any funds if this keeps getting put off, so it’s just a matter of timing in order to get this going at this point.”

The 23 Club has been utilizing a grant writer as it attempts to obtain funding from as many sources as possible. They have applied for a $100,000 grant from the Peter Kiewit Foundation in addition to the Game and Parks and CCCFF grants. The $600,000 from the city can be applied toward any grant that requires matching funds.

Scottsbluff Public Works Director Mark Bohl said this is a good time to get the bid out for construction firms. He said the plans would likely be brought to the council at it’s next meeting Feb. 18 or the March 2 meeting.

“This is a good time for you to approve plans and specs,” Bohl said. “These contractors this spring and summer, they’re looking now for those projects.”

