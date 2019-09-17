Co-workers, friends come together to build ramp for crash victim

SCOTTSBLUFF — On Aug. 16, Joseph Montoya, 29, joined a friend for a birthday celebration. He intended only to be out for a short time, having a celebratory drink, but instead ended up in the hospital where he has been for the last 30 days after his legs were crushed in a car crash in the early morning of Aug. 17.

~ Joseph Montoya “No matter what, I was going to live through the night and whatever I faced in the hospital. I was going to live.”

As he has recovered, the man who describes himself as stubborn, has had to learn to ask others for help. On Sunday, a group of friends and co-workers worked diligently on their day off Sunday, constructing a wheelchair ramp at Montoya’s home as he readied to return home this week.

“In order for him to be released, he needs to have a wheelchair ramp,” said Misty Livingston-West, operations supervisor at Faneuil, where Montoya has worked for four years. “We came together as a group to make this happen.”

A lot of preparation went into the project before construction even started. Montoya lives in a rental, so he needed to get permission from his landlord. Livingston-West contacted an official with a program with the State of Nebraska that oversees wheelchair ramps for the disabled and that official visited the home to make his recommendations regarding constructing a quality, temporary ramp. Her husband, Floyd West, worked with a contractor to develop the plans and West oversaw the work during Sunday’s build. Home Depot supplied 100% of the lumber, so for the group, “it’s just a labor of love,” Livingston-West said.

Montoya moved to Scottsbluff 4½ years ago from Colorado Springs, Colorado. He has some family in the area, such as his mother and an aunt, but most of his family is spread out in a variety of different areas.

“I’m the primary person to hold it together,” he says.

On Aug. 17, that changed. Montoya describes intending to go out with a “former friend” to celebrate his birthday. He said he was clear from the start that he just planned on having a drink and then returning home. However, he said, the night progressed and he and the friends he went out with ended up in a vehicle, traveling on a county road.

He remembers being afraid as the driver of the car, Zachery Adams, started driving fast. He recalls intending to put on a seat belt, but said when the crash occurred, he wasn’t wearing a seat belt as the car flipped.

As he flew through the air, he said he remembers thinking, “‘Please don’t have a car land on me.’ And I’m looking at the sky. I closed my eyes as I hit the ground and as I opened my eyes, I thought, ‘Well, I’m alive.’"

The car didn’t land on him, but Montoya suffered serious injuries. Initially, he said, he didn’t realize how seriously injured he was, being concerned instead for a 22-year-old girl who had been trapped in the backseat of the car. After trying to get up for help, he called out for someone to call for help — the group didn’t know where they were — and he hoped that dispatchers would be able to ping the phone.

As deputies and paramedics arrived, he says, he downplayed his injuries, wanting them to help the girl who was trapped in the car. He doesn’t know how long he laid there, both before deputies and paramedics arrived and afterward, but he said he remembers needing to hang on and paramedics talking to him to prompt him to stay awake.

“I made a very big decision, that once I opened my eyes that first moment, that I was going to live,” he said. “No matter what, I was going to live through the night and whatever I faced in the hospital. I was going to live.”

He recalls being most afraid when he was being flown in Air Link. As the nurses tried to get him to talk, he asked if he could tell a joke, and noted that he uses humor as a defensive mechanism when he is afraid. He didn’t share the joke, blushing as he admitted it was inappropriate for print.

However, out of all of the people in the crash, Montoya had been the most seriously hurt. Both of his legs were crushed, with both femurs broken and the tibia on his left leg also broken. He also suffered hip injuries and a large laceration. After he was hospitalized, he ended up in intensive care after one of his intestines ruptured for two weeks.

Again, he said he told himself he was going to live and he had a lot for which to live.

“I told myself, I’m going to make it through. This isn’t it.”

His main goal was to get up to the fourth floor — rehabilitation — as soon as he could. Initially, he said his goal was to walk out of the hospital. But now, he sets goals piece by piece after learning he could overdo it.

“I’ve been trying to hit the ground running,” he said. “I’m giving it all my will power.”

Part of Montoya’s recovery will also include counseling since he suffers from the trauma of the crash. He remembers details, such as thinking his broken femur was a branch and attempting to move it before realizing he could not move his legs.

He is most thankful for the friends and co-workers who have stepped up to help him. Though Montoya has been able to walk using a walker, the ramp is required in order for the man to be able to get out of his home quickly in the case of an emergency, he said. Also, it can be a lot of work and tiring, using the walker, and he has months to go in his recovery.

After learning he had to have a wheelchair ramp, he reached out to local companies, but found the cost to be prohibitive, especially since he has been unable to work. He was “venting” to Livingston-West when she suggested helping.

“It’s been a really good family for me,” he said of his Faneuil co-workers. “They are doing a lot for me now. It’s just amazing.”

“This is just what we do,” Livingston-West said of the co-workers who volunteered their time. She also put out a call via Facebook, and some friends and others joined in, bringing 26 “handy men and handy women” to put the ramp up in a matter of hours.

On Monday, he successfully completed a home safety evaluation, in which they tested his ability to get out of a car, get up from a bed and from the bath tub, all things he has had to learn to do without the use of his legs. Part of that evaluation included examining the ramp, which Montoya told Livingston-West “passed with flying colors.”

“It’s been steps.” Montoya said of his recovery. “One of the biggest lessons I’ve had to learn is that it is not weak to ask for help. I do everything I can on my own ... and a lot of people have been stepping up to help me, knowing that I won’t ask for help. I am so thankful for the support system that I have.”