There was a heavy police presence at Cappuccino and Company on ThursdayMarch 12, but no one was in trouble. They were just there for coffee.

“This provides the community with an opportunity to get to know us on a personal level,” Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer said during the department’s Coffee with a Cop event.

Members of the public had the chance to get to know investigators, patrol officers, administrative staff and other members of the department. The aim of Coffee with a Cop is to create a relationship between the public and police built on a foundation of trust and respect.

“There’s no agenda,” Spencer said. “It’s important that the community has access to us, and it gives us a chance to get to know the community better.”

Thursday’s Coffee with a Cop was the sixth time the department has hosted the event since it began last year. Spencer said the goal is to have about four a year.

Some community members had no idea what was going on, looking confused as they walked through the door and saw several members of law enforcement gathered inside. Others visited the coffee shop specifically to chat with the police. Former dispatcher Daryl Leavenworth was among them.

“I decided to come have coffee,” he said, noting that Spencer told him about the event. “I’m retired and looking for stuff to do.”

Blake LaTowsky, 4, was excited about meeting the officers. He even wore light up Paw Patrol shoes with police badges on them.

“I told him about it and he really wanted to come,” his mom, Michelle LaTowsky said.

Unfortunately, when it came time for Blake to actually meet the officers, he was less enthused. He was feeling a little shy, Michelle LaTowsky said. Patrol officer Bobbi Kuhlman knelt on the ground in front of him, trying to win him over with her whistle.

Other officers sat at tables, chatting and laughing with citizens, many of them strangers prior to the event.

“A lot of times, if someone is interacting with the police, it is for something that is not good,” administrative assistant Crystal Wilson said.

Coffee with a Cop offers a calm, inviting environment, she said.

She said it is also a chance to remind the community that “they are people too.”