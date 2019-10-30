Cold weather doesn't stop Youth Mentor Pheasant Hunt

A freezing fog created frost on the practice targets Saturday morning, but that wasn’t going to stop the annual Youth Mentor Pheasant Hunt.

Inside the shop on Gene Giles’ property located west of Alliance, Pheasants Forever Heritage Chapter members and other volunteers gathered together with 18 youth mentees to go over instructions and safety guidelines for the day.

They got to enjoy breakfast burritos made by Lindsay Swanson, milk, orange juice and granola bars. Before heading out to practice at one of the stations set up for shooting such as archery, trap shooting, pellet gun target practice, and sling shots.

Then small groups of the mentees were taken to the fields where they were given the opportunity to go out hunting with mentors and a bird dog.

Each hunter was able to go hunting until he or she brought down a pheasant.

Once they had their kill tucked inside their hunters vest they were brought back to the shop where they were given the hands on opportunity to clean their bird to take home.

The mentees were also given a Bob Allen hunting vest, Pheasants Forever hat, shooting glasses, and hearing protection. Each of them will get a membership to Pheasants Forever and a dinner ticket to come eat steak dinner on March 7th, 2020 at the chapter banquet. There was no cost to parents as all was provided by the Heritage Chapter Pheasants Forever.

“Thank you to the parents for bringing their kids out to participate in the Hunt,” said long time mentor Dan Anderson.

Invitations to the hunt are opened to youth who have completed a Nebraska Game and Parks Hunter Safety Course.

Lee Jerke, who joined the Pheasants Forever board nearly ten years ago and has served as president since 2014, reminded the mentees to tell their friends how much fun they had during the event and encourage them to enroll in hunters safety so they could participate next year.

“Thank you to all of the mentors for taking time to come help with this event,” said Anderson. “We couldn’t do this without all your help.”

This year’s volunteer mentors were Brad Wagner, Jeff White, Brian Swallow, Joey Neimeier, Lee Jerke , Brandon Jerke , Don Sheldon, Tim Johnson, Aaron Jones, Dave Huss, Jeff McGowen, Brayden McGowen, Gene Giles (Sponsor and property owner), Stan Rutkowski, Lenni Johnson, Matt Harris, Jeff Harris, Tyler Vogel, Elicia Weare, Mike Klosterman (Pheasants Forever Biologist), Kelly Mildabraut (Pheasants Forever Biologist), and Kelsey Glodowski (Nebraska Game Warden).

The 2019 Youth participants were:

Karly Jensen, Hunter Jones, Avington Kelly, Rebecca Kelly, Darren McConville, Dreyson McCormich, Cody Rathjen, Mia Reynolds, Xander Robb, Keaton Mann, Tate Thompson, Payton Swanson, Rebecca Reece, Baydon Solberg, Kayley Galbraith, Abby Rutkowski, Aleena Wagner and Jordan Wagner.

“Much thanks goes to Gene and Jane Giles who have been great hosts of the Youth Hunts for many years,” Anderson said. “Gene works many hours getting everything set up before the youth get there. He has land that has great habitat for the pheasant hunt too. He sets up heaters, tables and chairs for everyone to sit while they eat and listen to speakers that talk about habitat and what makes good habitat for pheasants and the activities.”

kay.bakahaoigh@ledgeronline.com