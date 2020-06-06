Weather Alert

GUSTY SOUTH WINDS AT 40 TO 50 MPH WILL PERSIST ACROSS AREAS MAINLY SOUTH OF A WHEATLAND WYOMING TO ALLIANCE NEBRASKA LINE THROUGH 5 PM. A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE MOVING THROUGH WYOMING DURING THE NEXT HOUR OR SO AND COULD BRING EVEN STRONGER WINDS BETWEEN 60 AND 70 MPH. THIS LINE OF STORMS WILL START MOVING THROUGH NEBRASKA BETWEEN 5 AND 8 PM.