Gering Police arrested a Colorado man Friday in connection with a shooting.
Gering Police Capt. Jason Rogers released that Jose Castinado, 29, has been arrested on charges of driving under suspension, tampering with evidence, terroristic threats, unlawful discharge of a firearm and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He was jailed at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.
Police responded Friday night, at about 10:20 p.m., to the 700 block of O Street. Residents in the neighborhood reported hearing shots having been fired.
Rogers said an investigation revealed that an argument had occurred in the area and that Castinado got into a vehicle to leave. Before leaving, he allegedly fired four or five rounds from a weapon just outside the vehicle. Rogers said that no shots were fired into a house or other structure. No injuries were reported.
Several shell casings were located and recovered, Rogers said. According to scanner traffic, the casings recovered were .223 caliber.
Deputies with the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Department and officers with the Scottsbluff Police Department stopped the drivers of two vehicles that witnesses reported to have been involved with the incident. Castinado had been in the vehicle stopped by deputies and he was taken to the sheriff's office for questioning in the investigation. He was arrested after interviews were conducted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.