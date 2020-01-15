A Crook County, Colorado, man died Monday in a Sunday crash near Sidney.
Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub identified the man as Charles E. Hartsfield Jr., 44. Hartfield had been the sole occupant of a vehicle discovered at Highway 19A and Road 113 just before 8 a.m.
According to information released from Cheyenne County authorities, investigators determined that Hartfield had been traveling north on County Road 113, approaching 19A, in a 2001 Chevy Silverado pickup when the vehicle left the road. The truck rolled 2 1/2 times and Hartsfield had been ejected.
Hartsfield was pronounced dead at the scene, Schaub said.
