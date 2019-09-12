SCOTTSBLUFF — A Colorado man has been sentenced to prison in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Scotts Bluff County District Court Judge Leo Dobrovolny sentenced Steven J. Barraza, 45, of Englewood, Colorado, to 10 to 20 years in prison at a hearing in Scotts Bluff County Court Thursday.

Barraza had agreed to a plea agreement in July, pleading no contest to charges of attempted first-degree sexual assault, Class III felony; and committing child abuse, a Class IIIA felony. He was sentenced to 10 to 20 years imprisonment on the first count and up to five years imprisonment on the second charge, to be served concurrently.

Allegations against Barraza surfaced in July 2018 when a social worker contacted the Scottsbluff Police Department to report that a 19-year-old woman had accused Barraza of assaulting her when she was 15 years old.

The woman had been interviewed by an investigator with another police department in October 2018, advising that she had taken art lessons from the defendant in 2013 to 2014. The woman told the investigator that Barraza had been messaging her on a private messaging app and had been giving her gifts. In February 2014, she alleged, the man picked her up and took her to his home, where he sexually assaulted her. She alleged Barraza assaulted her a second time, taking her to a hotel room and providing her alcohol.

Barraza was given credit for 266 days already served.