Commissioners: County claims no responsibility for Allo's wrongly remitted fees

At their Monday meeting, Scotts Bluff County Commissioners said it wasn’t their responsibility to reimburse the Cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown for franchise fees improperly distributed by Allo Communications.

In a prepared statement, the county board said it had determined that it was Allo that was responsible for the breach of contract and that the county “cannot lawfully use taxpayer funds to settle Allo’s legal obligations.”

In July 2019, a letter from Allo President Brad Moline admitted their liability, stating “Franchise fees have been inappropriately remitted since the franchise agreements were signed in January 2010.”

Moline added the franchise fees were erroneously remitted to Scotts Bluff County. Fees they should have been paid over the past 10 years are $318,087.79 to Scottsbluff, $95,338.41 to Gering, $66.89 to Terrytown and $3,604.96 to Scotts Bluff County.

Then in October 2019, the county claimed that Allo walked back its admission of liability and asserted Scotts Bluff County was guilty of withholding franchise fees from the cities.

On Oct. 28, 2019, the county received a letter from Allo attorneys claiming Allo had entered into a franchise fee allocations agreement with the county. The cities had their own separate fee agreements in place.

Under each agreement, Allo was to remit 4% of gross revenues it collected back to the cities and the county.

The commissioners’ statement said Allo never provided guidance on how the fees were to be distributed when the fees came in.

Because the county was not privy to other agreements with the cities, the county had no way of knowing if it was receiving franchise fees owed to others.

County Commissioner Charlie Knapper, who helped draft the official statement, told fellow board members that Allo has done a lot for the community since it arrived in 2010. In addition to improving competition, they improved the infrastructure with fiber optic cabling, as well as supporting school and other community functions.

Knapper said the funds that were sent to the county were used prudently for the betterment of the entire community. But now, Allo wants the county taxpayers to pony up for their mistake.

Knapper said that for the county to take Allo’s claim seriously, they would first need to provide a detailed accounting, including dates of service, along with the prices and franchise fees collected.

“I’m new to the board, so I wasn’t here when the problem started,” Knapper said. “I’m also a citizen of Gering and an Allo customer. I want to be as objective as possible about this, but I also want to do right by the taxpayers. That can only happen if Allo admits their mistake and stops pitting the cities against the county.”

Commission Chairman Ken Meyer said the entire board feels the same.

“The money wasn’t wasted as we’ve been accused of doing,” he said. “If this money is repaid to the cities, it will have to come from the taxpayers. But Allo is the only one that hasn’t stepped forward to say we can fix this. I’m disappointed by that.”