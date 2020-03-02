Commissioners vote to oppose 'red flag' legislation

LB 58, commonly called a "red flag bill, to create the Extreme Protection Order Act is unlikely to be approved during the current legislative session. It has generated a lot of discussion about whether it denies people their Constitutional rights to due process and gun ownership.

The Scotts Bluff County Board took up the discussion at their Monday meeting when Commissioner Charlie Knapper introduced a resolution in opposition to the law.

If passed, the bill would allow a court to “intervene in extreme cases where a person has demonstrated that they are a danger to themselves or others, have access to a firearm and have made threats of violence.”

Tom Perkins, minister and chaplain at Regional West Medical Center, addressed the county board on the legislation’s importance. He was also the director of the mental health center for a number of years.

Being a witness to many events of violence, and being on the wrong end of a gun, drove him into the ministry to help find a solution.

“I grew up in a violent family,” Perkins said. “Looking back, had there been a gun in the house, there would be one parent dead, one parent in prison and five children in foster care.”

Perkins shared several stories of how guns had provoked dangerous situations among people he knew.

“This bill wasn’t proposed by liberals, as some have said,” Perkins told the board. “It came from concerned people, including Lincoln police, who have to deal with the messy side of homicide and suicide.”

Perkins said the proposed LB 58 was never about, and would never curtail, a person’s Second Amendment right to own a firearm or the right to due process. He said it’s about protecting women from being shot by a deranged husband, ex-husband or friend.

Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks said any action taken by the board would be a symbolic gesture because the legislation probably won’t pass. If passed, it will likely be vetoed by the governor is it did.

“If we’re going to have common sense gun reform, it takes people like Dr. Perkins to have the courage to express their convictions, even if they’re in the minority,” Eubanks said.

Commissioner Mark Harris said there were many different weapons that could be used for violent purposes, from knives to vehicles. Taking guns away doesn’t cure the problem and passing LB 58 would do little to change things.

County Sheriff Mark Overman was asked about procedure for dealing with violent domestic situations.

“It doesn’t matter whether we think the person should have a gun,” Overman said. “Without probable cause, we can’t arrest them. And if we arrest them, we can’t confiscate their guns unless they’re a repeat offender. Then they’re a prohibited person from possessing a firearm.”

Knapper said he’s been questioned about why his resolution is needed because the bill has little support.

“This is a preemptive strike,” he said. “This is going back to what our nation’s Founding Fathers intended that citizens have the right to own guns. When I was sworn in, I took an oath to uphold the Constitutions of both the nation and the state. They both say citizens have the right to bear arms.”

With Board Chairman Ken Meyer absent, commissioners voted 3-1 to support the resolution to declare they will “stand and defend the rights and liberties of all county citizens.”