Committee considers modifications tax incentives

The Legislature’s Revenue Committee is considering modifications to the ImagiNE Nebraska Act that would proponents say would make the business tax incentive program more useful for rural parts of the state.

LB 720, the ImagiNE Nebraska Act, was introduced last session to replace the current Nebraska Advantage Act, which expires at the end of 2020.

The bill would provide qualifying businesses with a variety of incentives, such as wage and income tax credits, property tax exemptions and real property tax refunds. Those incentives would be based on the company’s level of capital investment and the number of employees they hire at a minimum qualifying wage.

Incentives would also require a company to offer health insurance and a “sufficient benefits package.”

It was the minimum qualifying wage numbers that turned into a stumbling block for rural parts of the state.

District 48 State Sen. John Stinner of Gering has had a number of discussions about the bill.

“One of the tiers in LB 720 is manufacturing,” he said. “As we looked across the state, the salaries used in that tier don’t work in some rural areas. It has to do with apprenticeship programs.”

An apprenticeship program hires an entry-level employee who is paid a lower wage while being trained. With more experience comes the wage hikes to bring the employee up to market level.

The health insurance and benefits requirement was left in the bill.

“That requirement wasn’t even a part of the Nebraska Advantage Act, so I think this is a positive add for the incentive package,” Stinner said.

There were a few objections to the bill during the special Feb. 6 Revenue Committee hearing. One was that the wage thresholds were lower than in the original bill introduced last session. The lower qualifying wage would make a family of four eligible for government benefits such as Medicaid, SNAP and free or reduced lunch.

“We’re trying to hit a kind of sweet spot to make sure the wage isn’t too low that we’re using government money for incentives,” Stinner said. “We want to be as helpful as we can to everyone across the state when bringing up the average wage.”

Another proposed amendment to the bill would encourage new owners of key employers to retain jobs in Nebraska rather than moving them to another state. Those moves are becoming more common when company mergers and acquisitions take place.

The Revenue Committee said the provision would help Nebraska act quickly when it faces the loss of a major employer. Two examples are Fiserv’s recent purchase of First Data and Charles Schwab’s potential acquisition of TD Ameritrade.

“What comes to mind for us is what happened with Cabela’s,” Stinner said. “It’s an incentive for a new owner to keep as many jobs as possible in the state.”

There were some complaints about the soon-to-expire Nebraska Advantage Act. One was that a majority of the incentives were used to bring new business into the Lincoln/Omaha area, not the rural parts of the state.

Stinner said the new ImagiNE Nebraska Act, while needing some modifications, would be friendlier toward rural areas.

“This is something we absolutely have to pass to stay competitive,” he said. “Nebraska has to have an incentive program to attract and retain businesses. If we don’t, I think we’ll lose out on growth, which is one of the key components to having a dynamic state.”