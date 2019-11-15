Committee gets first look at proposal to grow hemp at Scottsbluff facility

Industrial hemp production is an emerging industry that could have a big impact on the local area. On Friday, Scottsbluff’s LB 840 Committee got a first look at what the industry is about.

The request for LB 840 funding came from Western Farms LLC, a local company that plans to grow industrial hemp and provide seed to local producers that want to try growing hemp. The company was represented by ag producer Mark Johnson, one of the business partners, and lab director Josh Pinkernell during the LB 840 committee meeting.

The company has purchased the former Aulick’s TLC greenhouse building at Avenue B and Highway 26 in Scottsbluff as a place to start the growing process.

Western Farms has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the University of Nebraska to develop genetic strains of industrial help that will grow well in the state. The partnership will also research new applications and uses for the product.

Western Farms plans to plant the genetically developed seed on 150 acres of designated farmland for the 2020 growing season. That seed will be sold to other interested growers, who have shown a strong interest in growing their own crop.

Eventually, the company will expand into processing, seed sales and wholesale industrial hemp sales to other companies that produce derivative products such as bioplastics, rope, textiles, therapeutic oil, building materials and a lot more.

Johnson told committee members education of the general public is important because industrial hemp is not marijuana, although the plants are in the same general genetic family.

“Industrial hemp has a number of uses while marijuana contains THC and is only used for its psychoactive properties,” Johnson said. “The State Department of Agriculture stated that industrial hemp must contain less than .3% THC. At that level, it has no psychoactive effects.”

Johnson said he sees industrial hemp as a crop that can bring economic renewal when other commodity prices remain flat.

During the 2019 Nebraska Legislative session, state senators passed the Nebraska Hemp Farming Act and also amended existing statutes to establish a state hemp program within the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

That legislation was made possible by the 2018 federal Farm Bill, which included the removal of industrial hemp from the Controlled Substance Act. With that change, industrial hemp is now considered an agricultural product.

“The hemp industry is in its infancy, but we believe it will generate revenue for local farmers, create jobs and help people live better lives,” Johnson said. “As we look at our business plan, we believe that over the next three years we can create 81 new jobs in Scottsbluff. It should have a huge impact of more than $6 million on our economy over that time frame.”

The industrial hemp industry is relatively new, so there are some banking and financial challenges for lending until the banking industry gets better guidelines from federal agencies.

Western Farms asked the City of Scottsbluff for a $810,000 grant opportunity to look at the expected job creation. They also requested a $1 million secured loan to cover capital expenditures.

So far, Western Farms has invested $200,000 toward a $1 million purchase agreement for the greenhouse building. The company has also invested another $190,000 into the overall project and expect more financial requirements in the future, according to Johnson.

“Thank you for investing in the future of Nebraska farming,” Johnson told committee members. “The areas of fiber, paper, food and medicine are going to be such a big opportunity that we don’t want Nebraska to miss out on it.”

Three members of the LB8 40 Committee were absent, so no action was taken. Another meeting is scheduled for next week when the entire committee can consider the proposal and make a recommendation to the city council.