A big parade through downtown Mitchell in early August signals the beginning of the Scotts Bluff County Fair. For 2020, organizers want to make it even bigger and better.

A big part of the fun is the high school marching bands. But in recent years, only Mitchell has made an appearance. So the fair parade planning committee is sending out an invitation.

“We’re sending out letters to city councils and high schools around the county to invite them to take part,” said committee member Shane Reinpold. “We’re looking to add more parade entry categories that will include an opportunity to win prizes.”

Some of the awards the committee has envisioned include a “Battle of the Marching Bands” trophy and cash prizes. Everyone has school pride and wants to do their best, he said. The committee wants to give them the opportunity to show off their best to the public.

Reinpold said he hopes the cities would get involved as well, helping make decisions on the parade’s theme, selection of a Grand Marshal and making it a county-wide event with representatives from every community.

“We’re putting a couple of new categories in for prizes, like a city pride award and a category for agriculture based floats,” he said. “We’d like to see all the county’s cities enter a float to represent them.”

Reinpold said the parade already has about 70 floats entered each year, which makes the parade about 90 minutes long. The committee wants the event to become more identified as the Scotts Bluff County Parade, not just the Mitchell Parade.

“We want the entire county to see the parade as their own,” Reinpold said. “We’re reaching to all the schools and city councils in the county and asking for their ideas and input on how we can make the parade even better. And it’s about the only parade where you can still throw candy to the crowd.”

While school band directors always enjoy taking part in parades like this, there are some challenges.

Scottsbluff High School Band Director Frank Ibero said summer is also a tricky time to pull together a band for a performance.

“The main challenge most schools face is that it’s summer,” Ibero said. “We have kids that scatter across the country during the summer months. And in the recent past there’s been a lot of turnover in high school band directors.”

Ben Veilleux, Band Director at Gering High School, said they have a summer band that plays in the Oregon Trail Days Parade in July. They also plan to add a band camp the first week of August to get a head start on field marching for the fall season.

“In a lot of ways, I consider kids as ‘off the clock’ during the summer,” Veilleux said. “Vacation, athletic conditioning and other camps can all affect how many kids we can get for a summer band.”

Veilleux, who previously taught in Hastings, said his band would always appear at the state fair during the summer, along with other local parades.

“Playing in the county fair parade would be an option if I’m able to get kids there,” he said. “I’m always looking for opportunities to make the band program stronger because it’s important to get involved in the community.”

Despite the challenge, the opportunity is there for interested schools — and the parade committee would like to hear from them.

The 2020 edition of the Scotts Bluff County Fair kicks off with the big parade on Saturday, Aug. 1. For more information, contact Shane Reinpold at 308-641-1692 or Robert Perez Jr. at 308-631-4128.