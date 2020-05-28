Communities in the region show mixed sales tax revenue results for March

March sales tax revenues are in, and different municipalities are seeing quite a mixed bag of returns.

Whether it be impacts from the new coronavirus pandemic or natural change from retailers closing, the variations have city officials responsible for budgets working on adjustments and playing the role of prognosticator.

Looking at year-over-year comparisons for March 2020 and March 2019, Scottsbluff’s sales tax revenues were up more than $20,000 (4.3%), Gering was up $10,217 (8.6%) and Torrington saw an increase of $34,500 (19.9%). On the other end of the spectrum, Sidney was down more than $83,000 (25.5%), Kimball was down $23,446 (32.8%) and Alliance was off $20,278 (11.7%).

Twin Cities Development project coordinator Michelle Coolidge said she believes people staying at home during quarantine and the availability of merchandise was a factor in the March figures. Communities such as Scottsbluff and Gering, where consumers could still go to the larger retailers that remained open, had an advantage over communities where smaller businesses were more than likely shut down.

“Some of the areas that really saw a boom were grocery stores, and partly again because of that ‘panic buy’ and people just not knowing and trying to stock up,” Coolidge said. “It’s kind of hard to guess why Scottsbluff and Gering would have been able to fare that much better other than the makeup of that retail they have available and what was still open.”

Although food items in a grocery store are not taxable in Nebraska, other items such as paper goods purchased at grocery stores are subject to sales tax.

While Kimball was down substantially from last year for the month, city treasurer Annette Brower said March 2019 was actually an anomaly. March 2019 was up more than $29,000 from 2018. March 2020 was nearly $6,000 better than March 2018.

“It’s kind of a hard comparison because last year we had our Shopko store close, and they did the full clearance blowout, so we were actually really high this time last year,” Brower said. “Overall, we’re actually kind of right on target for what would be considered March. We saw this coming with Shopko being closed, so when we budgeted for our fiscal year, we budgeted down a little lower thinking we were going to be hurt a little bit. Actually, year-to-date, we’re right on target. What’s probably going to be the real factor is maybe next month’s sales tax remittance. We didn’t get the directed health measure to hit the Panhandle until the end of March. We did have some businesses voluntarily close a little early, but I think April is when we’re going to see how much it really affected us.”

Scottsbluff economic development director Starr Lehl said she is optimistic that the stimulus checks distributed by the federal government in April will help numbers stay strong when April revenues are reported in June. Nebraska sales tax revenues are paid two months in arrears. Wyoming pays one month in arrears, so those municipalities will see April’s figures at the end of May.

Lehl said the fact that several larger retailers remained open during the pandemic was a factor for March totals, but she cited restaurants changing their business model making a difference as well.

“People were also doing the delivery or carry-out or curbside at our restaurants,” Lehl said. “I think they got some pretty good support - nothing like they were before, but I do think that people were really thinking about local businesses and trying to help out however they could.”

In Torrington, city clerk/treasurer Lynette Strecker said sales tax is a big factor in the budget, but Torrington is not as dependent on sales tax revenues as maybe some other communities. Torrington typically sees sales tax leakage to Scottsbluff as consumers go out of town for the bigger retailers. Torrington lost its Shopko in June and saw Western Sugar close its factory, so the city had “taken a big hit before COVID-19,” Strecker said.

Strecker said she was pleased that March figures were up, but she is anxious to see what turns up for April.

“I didn’t see a decrease yet, but I’m expecting one (for April),” she said. “Right now, I’m in the middle of budgeting for this year. Our budgets go from July 1 to June 30. I’m projecting a 25% decrease in sales tax, fuel tax, and all the taxes. I’m really trying to make my budget balance, and it’s difficult.”

Strecker said Torrington will be cutting back on purchases of capital and equipment and on operating expenses.

“We’re looking at everything,” she said, but indicating that she is working to make sure personnel would not be cut.

Sidney finance director David Scott said his community has been very up and down over the past several months, but he said the city saw an impact from retailers and restaurants closing due to the pandemic. He said the variances in sales tax and decreased utilities use makes the budget process a challenge.

“It’s difficult,” Scott said. “This is tough. We’re just going to have to fight our way through it, just like every other municipality is.”

