A bill currently stalled in the Nebraska Legislature could help communities of all sizes deal with properties in various states of disrepair through a land bank program.

Twin Cities Development Project Manager Michelle Coolidge said most communities have properties, whether there is a structure on them or not, that either can’t be sold or people have no interest in buying. The problems can range from dilapidated property where the expense is too high to make it available, or it could be that nobody knows who owns it because a family member died years ago, and after generations, the family has all left the area and nobody is left to take care of it and there becomes a process to clear the title to make the property available.

“What the land bank legislation (LB 424) is designed to do, and is a key tool for rural Nebraska, is allowing communities to have a process to be able to do that,” Coolidge said, “to get the property in a condition that then makes it available for development, whatever that may be. It’s not about having the communities take title and get it off the tax roll. The whole intent is to get it back in a state to get it back on the tax rolls and reduce some of the barriers that are there that make it costly.”

Those barriers could include time or cost, or both, that have caused the property to go unsold and unused.

“It either becomes a hazard, something that could collapse and actually harm somebody, or it just is a nuisance that looks horrible and prevents somebody else from buying the house next door that’s been sitting there for sale because they don’t want to live next to that,” Coolidge said. “Or just general maintenance or it’s in an area of town that the usage has changed and it’s just difficult to flip that a little bit and make it available for community growth.”

Coolidge said the land bank would be a valuable tool to help developers work with properties.

Sen. John Stinner of Gering has in past statements expressed his support for LB 424, calling it necessary because the private sector hasn’t invested in blighted properties, whether it be due to large volume or high cost.

“It’s an important bill for Western Nebraska and rural Nebraska as well,” Stinner said in a legislative update. “It’ll clean up some of these towns in disrepair and give them a competitive advantage.”

LB 424 is currently stalled on the floor, but Coolidge said her understanding is that there are enough votes to get it back in front of the Legislature, and she hopes it comes up prior to the end of the current session.

Western Nebraska Economic Development group is seeking to gauge the interest of its member communities in pursuing an effort to work together on a land bank.

“One of the things that has been iterated to everybody from (the eastern) end of the state in the legislation part, particularly with the Governor, is that he will only entertain it if it’s not only Omaha and Lincoln. It has to be a regional approach,” Coolidge said. “We already, through WNED, have a regional structure through interlocal agreements that already have that partnership within the communities of this area. So we already have a semblance of a structure in place that we’re a step or two ahead of what that process may look like.”

WNED is looking to develop the land bank partnership to help with regional communities. The concept is that communities would put funds into the land bank for the purchase of properties, then as the properties are sold, those funds would go back into the land bank with a goal of eventually making it self sustaining.

“Not every community out here may be in a position to get a large manufacturing company in their back yard,” Coolidge said. “But the communities around here definitely support, from an employment standpoint, the communities that do get that manufacturing firm, and you do need housing to be able to put them in, whether it be new housing or just affordable housing that’s redone. Aside from just making it look better, and making it look like there’s more life in the community, there is also some potential to be able to rehab some of the properties at a lower cost to a developer to be able to enhance that and be supportive of the regional economy.”