November sales tax numbers were a mixed bag for communities in the Panhandle, and officials on each end of the spectrum urged caution when looking at the figures.

Sales tax revenues released by the State of Nebraska run two months in arrears, meaning that the figures released in January are for the month of November.

Scottsbluff’s revenues were $550,014, an increase of $58,873 over November of 2018. Gering was at $131,794, up $15,578 from November 2018. Bayard saw an increase of $3,685 to $10,454. Meanwhile, Oshkosh decreased $3,754 to $19,179 and Alliance fell $10,198 to $157,797.

Finance Director David Scott said Sidney’s revenues had fallen in October and November, however the city held its own for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. Sidney came in at 105% of what was budgeted for Fiscal Year 2018-19. November saw a drop of $88,252 to $274,981.

“I’m not so sure that I’m concerned yet,” Scott said. “It’s still well within what we budgeted for the sales tax, and I think we’ll probably be all right before the end of the year. ... I don’t think being just a couple months into the fiscal year I’m going to get ‘The sky is falling’ or anything like that — $274,000 for a month is still a pretty solid number. It isn’t what we saw last year, but it is still a pretty solid number. I think even if it stays within striking distance I wouldn’t get too disturbed about it. If it keeps going down and we have issues with it and we’re not going to hit where we’ve budgeted then I’d probably get concerned.”

Bayard City Treasurer Shelly Bowlin said she has been pleased with the figures there. She said the only real change in the business community was a change in ownership for the convenience store in town, but the state’s reports don’t give specific numbers for each business, so it’s difficult to tell what’s driving the increase.

“I like the trend,” Bowlin said. “It makes me very happy. Everybody in the area is definitely hurting for money.”

Like most communities, Bowlin and Scott both said they try to budget conservatively so that a down month doesn’t necessarily wreck the finances.

“For all of my revenues, I try to budget conservatively,” Bowlin said. “It looks a little better. You can’t work withe money you don’t have. ... I look at it like I do my own personal — you always budget lower and hope for the best, hope that extra money comes in.”

Scottsbluff City Manager Nathan Johnson said much of the increase there can be attributed to home and vehicle repairs associated with a series of August hail storms, so caution is required when assessing numbers and projecting the future.

“It’s good to be ahead, people are fixing up their cars and property,” Johnson said. “At the same time, we realize that this is going to be a short-term fix. Sales tax should level off at some point, probably at the end of this fiscal year, but it could go into the first few months of the next fiscal year, being October, November, December of calendar year 2020.”

Johnson said the increased revenues are good, but should be seen as a bonus, not an expectation.

“We also need to be cautious that we don’t just frivolously go out there and spend that increase on reoccurring expenses,” he said. “We also need to be cautious on capital expenditures and what those could entail. Whether that’s an existing facility or a new facility, we just have to be cautious.”

Sales tax information for communities in the state can be accessed through the Nebraska Department of Revenue at revenue.nebraska.gov/research/statistics/local-government-data.