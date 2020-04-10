Communities taking different approaches to COVID-19

As many different communities as there are in the region, there are just as many ways of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Representatives from a number of area communities provided information of what they’re seeing during a round-table discussion during the Western Nebraska Economic Development group’s April Zoom meeting Thursday.

Bayard city council member Janice Newhoff indicated that beginning Monday city offices would be closed to the public. She said stores in the community have remained well stocked and the community seems to be working together well.

In Kimball, special projects coordinator Elyse Schlake said much of the city staff is working from home. The city’s parks and trails are open, but playground equipment is closed to the public. Residents working from home may be eligible for a 5% utility discount.

Mitchell is rotating city staff, according to city administrator Perry Mader. City Hall and the library are closed and playground equipment in the parks as well as restrooms are closed. The golf course is open with a limit of one individual per cart and two people at a time in the clubhouse. Mader said restaurants are adapting with curbside service. Keno receipts in Mitchell were half what they were for the previous month.

Janine Schmidt, village clerk in Morrill, said the city offices have been closed to the public since schools were closed. The electrical staff is on call at home, but is available for emergency services. Restrooms in city parks are closed, but the parks and equipment are open. The golf course remains open as well. Restaurants are offering curbside pickup, and she said the grocery store has done “a phenomenal job of keeping things stocked.”

Gordon’s city offices are still open regular hours and the public works department is also working regular hours, according to city manager Glen Spaugh. The library is closed, although there is a staff member working if a patron would like to call ahead for curbside pickup of a book. He said no decision has been made as to whether the swimming pool would open this year.

“Basically just following state guidelines,” Spaugh said. “Panhandle Public Health has been a great resource for us as far as answering questions and helping us administrate all of this because there are some things you can enforce and some things you can’t, so they’ve been a great resource for us. We’re just following what the governor says and trying to implement it for our area itself.”

Alliance city administrator Jeff Sprock said staff is still coming to work, but city buildings are closed to the public. Staff who may be at risk for COVID-19 or have kids at home have options for being able to work from home or use or borrow sick time. The city council has written a letter to the community indicating that PPHD and unified command are setting guidelines to be followed. Parks are currently open, but if groups are congregating they may be closed in the future.

Economic development director Britt Miller of Chappell said city offices and the library are closed with staff working remotely. The utility and street departments are on call. The community’s LB840 committee will be looking at 90-day deferment of loan payments, as is Scottsbluff. The city council will be looking at deferring utility payments on a case-by-case basis.

Sidney has closed it’s city offices and reduced staff, according to mayor Roger Gallaway. The city is beginning to rotate staff, and the library is closed to the public, but providing a delivery service. Books being returned to the library are placed in plastic bags for 72 hours to prevent any spread of the virus to the next user. Sidney’s golf course remains open with modifications, and the parks are open.

Gering and Scottsbluff both have closed city buildings to the public, and playground equipment is closed even though the parks themselves remain open.

Dawn Bowen of Henry said the village hall office is closed with signage to provide information to residents as to who to contact for different things. Currently, Henry plans to go ahead with its spring cleanup in mid-May, however, it will not be an organized activity involving groups as in the past. The city park remains open.

“In Henry, we’re seeing increased activity of people walking their dogs and pushing strollers and out on the good days,” Bowen said. “Typically, people leave Henry and go to work. Now, we’re seeing them take their breaks in the community, and it’s actually been kind of nice to see.”