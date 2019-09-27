SCOTTSBLUFF — Students at Community Christian School spent their morning picking up trash around their community Friday as part of the Clean City Scramble. By cleaning locations in Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown, the students are learning about the importance of community involvement while also raising money for their school.

“Servanthood is one of our ten virtues at Community Christian School and this is a great event for our students and families to practice serving together,” said Deirdre Amundsen, CCS principal.

Community Christian reignited the Clean City Scramble four years ago, following the end of the CCS Clean City-A-Thon when Carl Laws retired. The school administration and faculty continue to encourage students to engage in their community while also promoting teamwork.

Kindergarten students walked along 10th Street in Gering, first graders went down Frontage Drive by the Monument Mall in Scottsbluff, second and third graders picked up around Terry’s Lake in Terrytown and fourth and fifth grades walked along the sidewalks down Avenue I from the Westmoor swimming pool to Walmart.

As the fourth and fifth graders carried bags full of trash, their teacher Elizabeth Cargile hopes they learn about littering.

“I’m hoping you all learn not to throw out trash and that it doesn’t take a lot to help your community,” Cargile said to her students. “It’s nice to learn to give back.”

Chloe Amundsen and Leah Beamon worked together to gather trash Friday morning, but there were some challenges.

“It was stinky,” Chloe said. “I don’t know why I’m happy about picking up trash, but it’s probably because I’m making the planet beautiful.”

Leah said, “The hardest part is the heat and trying not to get hit by a car.”

Once they fill their trash bags, they poured the trash into larger black trash bags and loaded them into their teacher’s vehicle. The trash is then thrown into a large dumpster at CCS, so they weigh how many pounds of trash they collected.

“The city brings a dumpster to weigh it,” Cargile said. “The school picked up 700 pounds of trash last year.”

Amundsen said the community support is greatly appreciated every year as business hand out pencils and water bottles to the students as well as supplying trash bags and gloves.

Since the program came back in 2016, the students have collected over 10,000 pounds of trash from the community. This year’s trash will be later weighed.