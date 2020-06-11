Community Clean-up Week being observed with roll-off dumpsters

Letisia and Enrique Noriega were breaking apart some lumber to throw away in a roll-off dumpster provided by the City of Scottsbluff at the Landers Soccer Complex Wednesday, June 10.
The Environmental Services Department placed four dumpsters for Community Clean-up Week beginning Monday. The dumpsters will be at four locations around town through Friday, June 12.
The dumpsters are at 1303 East Overland (east of Rosita’s), 1914 Ave. I (Westmoor Pool parking lot), West 29th St. (southwest of Home Depot) and the Landers Soccer Complex at 4205 Fifth Ave. The service is for Scottsbluff residents only. There is to be no commercial dumping, no electronics and no yard waste.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.