Community Clean-up Week being observed with roll-off dumpsters

Letisia and Enrique Noriega were breaking apart some lumber to throw away in a roll-off dumpster provided by the City of Scottsbluff at the Landers Soccer Complex Wednesday, June 10.

The Environmental Services Department placed four dumpsters for Community Clean-up Week beginning Monday. The dumpsters will be at four locations around town through Friday, June 12.

The dumpsters are at 1303 East Overland (east of Rosita’s), 1914 Ave. I (Westmoor Pool parking lot), West 29th St. (southwest of Home Depot) and the Landers Soccer Complex at 4205 Fifth Ave. The service is for Scottsbluff residents only. There is to be no commercial dumping, no electronics and no yard waste.