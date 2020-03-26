Social distancing may have some introverts feeling right at home, but in general, humans are social creatures. No one knows how long it will take for things to return to normal, and those who haven’t already gotten stir-crazy likely will soon.

Luckily, local events are being planned to combat COVID-19 induced loneliness, while maintaining social distancing recommendations.

On Saturday, Cappuccino and Company will play host to an event that will bring people together while keeping them in their cars.

“I figured people needed a way to see each other and see each other safely,” said owner Angela Scanlan.

Coffee and Cruise will begin at 9 a.m. with curbside drink deliveries and at 9:15 a.m., “we’re going to drive around like teenagers,” Scanlan said.

She decided to plan the event for Saturday morning, so those who work during the week can participate.

“We can see our friends and family in the light of day,” she said.

The idea for the event came from a similar one in Alliance that she’d heard about. Last Saturday, a long-time tradition united generations in the community during Cruise the Butte. The event encouraged people to get in their cars and head down Box Butte.

So many people turned out in their vehicles, the decision was made to continue the event weekly, according to the Hemingford Ledger.

Tami Swearingen told the Ledger following the event, “I counted 250 cars and quit counting.”

Cruise the Butte will take place every Saturday at 4 p.m. for the foreseeable future. Scanlan said if Coffee and Cruise has the same success, she hopes to make it a regular event as well.

Scanlan has a great love for coffee and decided it would be a perfect addition to the cruise portion of the event.

“I think coffee is a great friendship lubricant,” she said.

You do not need to order coffee to take part, but if you do customers are asked to call in their order at 308-635-9997 by 5 p.m. today if possible, but they will accept orders between 8-9 a.m. on Saturday. Customers will pay for orders over the phone.

Once the customer arrives on Saturday morning, they just call the shop and someone will bring their order to their car.

At cars will be driving around the Broadway/27th Street loop, Scanlan said. During the cruise, cars will need to stop at every intersection. This is to be mindful of pedestrians and will give people a chance to chat at red lights.

Scanlan said the event is a good reminder that fresh air is a good thing and that you can still get some while keeping your distance.

“I think this will be a fun celebration of community, friendship and coffee,” Scanlan said.