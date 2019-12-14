The community came out Saturday, Dec. 13, to donate toys and clothing for the 38th annual Truck of Love at First State Bank in Scottsbluff.

“It’s a sense of pride for me that people are supporting our cause,” Becca Tompkins, First State Bank marketing director, said. “Even on the 32

degree day, we have vehicle after vehicle coming in and it’s just heartwarming to see.”

Sonja Talley was one of the people who donated toys to the cause, which she said her family has done every year.

“We are trying to teach our son, Korbin, that there’s other kids who don’t have toys, so he can give back,” Talley said.

The Talleys collect toys throughout the year to give to the Truck of Love.

Throughout Saturday’s event, coaches and members of the Carpenter Center Tumblers helped unload items from donors before handing them to First State Bank employees to load into the truck.

Bobbie Youel, the head coach of the Tumblers, said, “One of the platinum donors was First State Bank. It’s always good to give back.”

Youel said everyone at the Carpenter Center came together to donate toys with the understanding sometimes there are less fortunate kids and this is a way to brighten their holiday.

Since the community has support the Tumblers, especially with the funds for a new facility, Rylee Luce said the Truck of Love is an opportunity for them to give back.

“I wanted to help because we’re giving back,” she said. “They helped us for our stuff, so we wanted to help them.”

While helping the community unload the bags of toys and clothing from vehicles, Tumbler Jaxie Johns learned how about how much her community cares.

“I’ve learned that it’s a great place to be and a lot of people want to help out others,” Johns said.

Johns also had fun spending time with her friends.

“We’re a family and have fun together,” she said. “We’ve had a great time.”

Carlee Todd, a member of the Tumblers, said volunteering Saturday brought smiles to everyone’s faces.

“I like to give back to the community,” Todd said. “We’ve shared lots of smiles.”

With Christmas ten days away, Todd added, “I just want to tell everyone thank you and have a Merry Christmas.”

First State Bank employee Derek Manley has been helping with the Truck of Love since 2010.

“I enjoy the fact that we live in such a supportive community and the fact we do it as a bank to get into the Christmas spirit,” Manley said.

Saturday’s Truck of Love was held in the First State Bank parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Afterward, Tompkins said the items were delivered to the Knights of Columbus.

As another year of First State Banks Gift of Love concludes, Tompkins is grateful for the continued community support for their fellow man.

During the canned food drive, seven schools collected 10,240 pounds of food. Those items will be donated to Valley Christian Neighbors in Need, CAPWN, and our Lady of Guadalupe food pantry.

The Tree of names will provide 322 gifts to children this holiday season.

While the Truck of Love wrapped up Saturday afternoon, Coats 4 Kids will continue through Dec. 31. The public can drop off new coats at either the Gering or Scottsbluff branch locations. Those coats will be given to CAPWN to distribute to members of the community throughout the year.

As the rolls of gift wrap continue to be wrapped around boxes for loved ones, the community will have done their part to ensure families and children involved with the Gift of Love Campaign have a brighter holiday season.

