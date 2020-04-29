The Community Ever Green House in Gering is getting ready for another season of growing, and has planned a public sale of early season veggies on Friday, May 1.

“The Friday plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. is our fundraiser for the season,” greenhouse volunteer Tina Luz said. “The sale is going on outside and we can only accept cash.”

The sale will feature about 20 different varieties of tomatoes; 11 varieties of cucumbers; peppers, from mild to tear-producing; many different varieties of squash and some fruit, like cantaloupes and watermelons.

“A new pepper this year is the Carolina Reaper,” Luz said. “It comes in at more than two million Scoville heat units. It’s the hottest pepper you can buy.”

The plant sale is outdoors at the greenhouse, located on Overland Trails Road in south Gering, next to the Gering Armory near D Street.

Luz said they’ve also grown a wide variety of flowers this winter, but those will go into the arbor that greenhouse volunteers plan to finish this season. The plantings will be mostly perennials and grasses that are native to western Nebraska and will thrive in an arid environment.

“We still have about 10 feet to finish on the front end of the arbor,” she said. “We already have the benches installed and solar pole lights to light it up in the evenings. We see a lot of people walking through here during the day.”

Another area at the greenhouse is called the Donation Garden on the north side of the building. It’s a project in conjunction with Grow Together Nebraska, part of University of Nebraska Research and Extension Center. Volunteers grow vegetables throughout the growing season that are donated in the fall to various food pantries, churches and soup kitchens.

Some of the volunteers will try their green thumb at growing something that doesn’t grow well in the area. One of them is a pomegranate, which is thriving into its second season in the greenhouse. A flowering jasmine tree and a lemon tree are also among the plants that can be found there.

The most notable example is the fig tree that was planted in the mid-1980s. Its branches now take up a large part of the greenhouse and its fruit finds its way into breads and cakes baked by volunteers.

The Community Ever Green House also provides the property owner, the City of Gering, with flowering plants that make their way into the downtown area, at the city-owned Robidoux RV Park and around water retention ponds in new housing developments.

“We have some big plans in the works for Oregon Trail Days July, but that’s still uncertain,” Luz said. “We’ll be celebrating our grand reopening.”