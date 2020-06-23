An increase in community spread cases of the coronavirus is causing some concern among Panhandle health officials.

A total of 46 community spread cases have been reported since Panhandle Public Health District began collecting data on March 2. In recent weeks, community spread cases have been reported almost daily. Community spread cases are those cases in which a person has been diagnosed with COVID-19, but can’t identify a close contact that they may have contracted the virus from.

“That is a concern that we look at,” Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said of the increase in community spread cases. “As that number goes up, compared to close contacts, it is one of the things that we’ll continue to keep track of.”

As a community, Schnell said, we can take steps to protect each other. It’s important to take precautions, such as good handwashing, social distancing and even wearing a mask, because as cases increase, community spread numbers can be kept down.

“If we don’t (take precautions), that (community spread) is going to go up.”

Officials praised those who have been wearing masks, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, including a senior who graduated from Scottsbluff High School Sunday and wore her mask, decorated with 2020.

“We want to commend her for wearing her mask and being safe out in the public, and in that graduation,” Tabi Prochazka, of PPHD, said. “Remembering (that when) we can’t stay six feet apart, wearing a mask is the best way to maintain and protect ourselves.”

Panhandle Public Health officials reported a third death this week. All of the deaths in the Panhandle have been among elderly residents, who had underlying health conditions. The elderly and those with health conditions have been identified as among the most vulnerable to be hospitalized or die due to the coronavirus. Asked if any of the persons who have died have been patients of local long-term health care facilities, she said that they have been, though the specific number of deaths died to local facilities was not elaborated on.

On Tuesday, health officials confirmed nine more cases of the coronavirus in the Panhandle, bringing the total number of cases to 252 since March 2. Cases announced on Tuesday were: four Cheyenne County cases, two women in their 30s, one of whom contracted the virus through community spread, a woman in her 60s and a teen boy, both who were identified as having contracted the virus through close contact; five Scotts Bluff County cases; two women in their 30s, identified as having been close contacts of a person who previously tested positive, a woman in her 60s, for whom the investigation is still underway, and two men in their 30s, one who is identified as having been a close contact and the second as acquiring the virus through community spread.

PPHD officials announced that two Dawes County cases announced on Monday have actually been identified as Sioux County cases. Both persons, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s, have been identified as community spread.

There are 94 active cases, with six hospitalizations. Current active cases are: Cheyenne County, 8; Dawes County, 1; Morrill County, 4; Scotts Bluff County, 78; Sioux County, 3.

As of Tuesday, 155 people in the Panhandle have recovered from the virus.