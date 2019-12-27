Companies partner to enhance interconnectivity for ag sector

Agribusiness is another industry sector where broadband internet services can help farmers and ranchers use that technology to improve the efficiency and profitability of their operations.

A term that’s come into use is the “connected farm.” It means something different for each producer. It could include ranchers who go online to track their cattle from farm to table. It could be farmers who take advantage of special sensors that keep track of soil moisture and control their irrigation systems via wireless connections.

However, connectivity can be a challenge in areas that have a broadband internet service provider that isn’t built out into small, rural farming areas, primarily due to construction costs.

To address the challenge of high-speed internet access, Columbus, Nebraska-based Paige Wireless has partnered with Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) to accelerate the interconnectivity of devices across the state. The Star-Herald explores that partnership in its final story of a three-part series on broadband internet services in the Panhandle.

The project involves the rollout of a statewide, public low-power, wide-area wireless network. It allows users to deploy low-cost sensors to access real-time data and make on-the-spot decisions to improve their operations.

This wide variety of low-power connected devices is known as the “internet of things.” For consumers, it allows remote access for locking up the house, turning on the lights, checking the video doorbell and other tasks.

For ag producers, the internet of things provides real-time data so they can lower their irrigation costs, as well as keep track of nutrient, feed and soil health management and even weather conditions. That’s just the beginning.

“This is a low band, narrow wireless network for connecting the internet of things,” Julie Bushell, president of Paige Wireless, said. “With deployment of these sensors, eventually you need to look at bringing additional applications to farms, such as live video streaming, facial recognition, robotics and artificial intelligence that do require a broadband network.”

Bushell said what sets Paige Wireless apart from telecommunications companies is they’re not bringing in retail internet service. They’re just providing the connection so producers can access the data.

“That’s opened a door for broadband internet service providers and local telecoms to broaden their business structure,” she said. “That’s because they don’t have to run expensive fiber to service individual customers.”

She added that Paige Wireless can cover the five or 10 miles from the internet service provider out to the farms and ranches. By doing so, it makes connectivity more cost effective for both providers and customers in the network.

Paige Wireless also takes an individualized approach to addressing “the connected farm” because every operation is different, along with its unique abilities and issues.

“We’ve designed our network to meet the producers’ individual needs,” Bushell said. “We don’t take the top down approach of saying here’s your network access point and then let you figure out how to make it work. We want to bring value to fixing a problem and designing networks that producers can actually use.”

Paige Wireless launched operations on March 2019. Their parent company already had network deployment across two-thirds of the state since they opened in the early 1970s.

“Paige Wireless started out west, so our first deployment was around Lake Minatare,” Bushell said. “We wanted to show we’re covering the areas where we feel connections are needed the most.”

She said another advantage of network connectivity is that producers can use data to market their ag products to a worldwide customer base.

Those marketing efforts are essential.

Bushell said when Paige Wireless first offered low-band services, they wanted to come in at a price point that worked for producers’ budgets.

“Agriculture needs to have connectivity that’s cost effective,” she said. “Every producer I’ve talked with has told me more access to data is important to them. The content is there. Producers just need the connectivity to retrieve it.”

Dave Webb with NPPD said they’re excited to partner with Paige Wireless to provide low band, wide-area network coverage to the state.

“Even if we never use the network for ourselves as a utility, we see the economic development boon for the state and the agriculture community,” Webb said. “That in itself helped get us to the table to get involved.”

He continued that some of the data gathered from irrigation operations can be used by NPPD and other public power utilities to develop better load control programs for electrical usage.

“The ‘internet of things’ component in the network is also applicable to other industries,” Webb said. “We have that need, as well as we can use it to run our electrical grids. So we’ll potentially become a Paige Wireless customer. It’s a very cost effective service that’s happening in our own backyard.”

Bushell said the data gathered from the network could potentially be leveraged to create new programs that benefit everyone in the state.

“Agriculture is such an integral part of Nebraska that being able to create programs that will help producers out is something we really need,” she said. “NPPD saw that right away.”

By state law, Nebraska public power districts and cooperatives are prohibited from directly offering broadband service. They can pursue public-private partnerships to provide it under the auspices of the private company.

“We see this as an opportunity to get more people and more telecommunications companies to the table,” Webb said. “We want to work together to provide wireless services so they’re cost effective not only to the businesses, but also making it cost effective to get broadband service to the citizens, no matter where they live.”

When it comes to technology, it’s ever changing and advancing. In 10 years, Nebraska agriculture will probably look much different than today. With that comes opportunities for future generations.

“It’s amazing to see the youth of the state and kids in STEM programs develop new applications that can use these low-band networks,” Webb said. “Here at NPPD, we’re trying to think outside the box for some of our energy related applications. We expect to invite some of these young people to the table to help us brainstorm what the future could look like.”