Comprehensive plan set for November vote

After more than a year of development, Gering’s new comprehensive plan is about ready for presentation to the full city council for adoption.

Gering City Engineer Annie Folck told council members during their meeting Monday that they received 70 distinct comments from the public after the plan’s first draft was posted online. Once the deadline passed, comments were sorted into categories for inclusion in the plan.

“We had a lot of comments regarding the library’s principles and policies,” Folck said. “People were vocal about having that be more prominent so we added it to the reference material.”

While the plans did touch on the future needs of the library, it didn’t go into great detail since the library had recently completed an indepth of study of its needs.

That addition led to entirely new appendix section on city facilities in general, which better describe what they offer to the public.

Folck added the new section on city facilities overall will serve as good, solid information for current and future staff members to see what those facilities are like at the current time.

Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman asked whether past studies on sports facilities and regional economic development plans should also be included for reference.

“We’ve spent considerable resources on these studies that council had approved in the past,” Kaufman said. “A lot of times they get shelved, so I think it would be beneficial if the public has an opportunity to see what we’ve done in the past.”

Folck agreed it would be helpful for the public to see what projects had been proposed for the city in the past because some of them get forgotten over time.

Another inclusion in the updated comprehensive plan is a new strategy map for future annexation, adding more detailed information on what areas are on the city’s radar for expansion.

When it comes to expansion, several comments emphasized the importance of preserving the view shed of city land near the Scotts Bluff National Monument and designating open space and natural areas.

“Several people wanted us to put more emphasis on the monument as a unique feature to the area,” Folck said.

The new plan is posted on the website plangering.org for people to see what changes were made.

She said the city’s newly launched Facebook page will also help get information on the comprehensive plan out to the residents so they can have a better understanding of the plan before it’s adopted.

“Unless we get some more major comments, we’d like to schedule a public hearing on the comprehensive plan before the Planning Commission on Nov. 19,” Folck said. “The plan will then go before the full council on Nov. 25 for possible adoption.”

