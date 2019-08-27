Congressman Adrian Smith cites lack of workforce for hiring struggles in Nebraska

SCOTTSBLUFF — The nation’s unemployment rate has settled below 4% since January, creating a lack of qualified candidates looking for jobs.

“The primary workforce issue that I hear from employers in Nebraska and beyond, even more than the health care mess, is just a lack of available workforce,” Congressman Adrian Smith told the Star-Herald Monday.

With current upward pressure to raise the minimum wage to $15, Smith said it’s not just minimum wage or entry level positions where workers are in short supply, it’s management positions as well. Smith relayed how former Speaker of the House John Boehner likened it to a ladder where minimum wage positions are the lower rungs. Boehner said that by removing those lower rungs, it makes it harder for people on the ladder. In addition, Smith said, raising the minimum wage would likely eliminate some of those minimum wage jobs as employers struggle to pay the increased wages.

“There is more to consider when it comes to employment than just wages,” Smith said. “Wages always seem to be this political football that each side fights over. ... When we have enough jobs available that every applicant has choices of what they want to do, that will do more for wages than anything else that we can do.”

While U.S. unemployment was at 3.7% for June and July, Smith said those numbers can be a bit deceiving. There are reportedly 7 million men between the ages of 24-54 who are capable of working, but are not even seeking jobs. Because they are not actively looking for employment, they do not factor into the unemployment rate. Nebraska’s state unemployment for July was 3.1% and June was 3.0%.

Smith said the government should focus its efforts on helping those who are truly actively seeking work. He said assistance can be granted to those who engage in “work activity,” such as simply filling out applications, but may not necessarily want to take a job.

There are funds available for those in need, and Smith said there needs to be more emphasis on getting those dollars to those who need it the most. Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds are available.

According to HHS, the TANF program, which is time limited, assists families with children when the parents or other responsible relatives cannot provide for the family’s basic needs. The federal government provides grants to states to run the TANF program. States have broad flexibility to carry out their programs. The states, not the federal government, decide on the design of the program, the type and amount of assistance payments, the range of other services to be provided, and the rules for determining who is eligible for benefits.

Currently, not all individuals in the various assistance programs are connected to a case worker. Smith would like to see that change — putting the “human” factor back in Health and Human Services.

“They’re going to get so much more out of working with a person than any computer interface they’re dealing with,” he said. “We need to get every single beneficiary on a case program with a goal of self-sufficiency.”

Tomorrow the Star-Herald will run a second story on its conversation with Congressman Adrian Smith.