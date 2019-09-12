Construction moves forward, activities continue at Scotts Bluff National Monument

GERING — Construction on the visitor center at Scotts Bluff National Monument is on schedule, according to superintendent Dan Morford.

Ground was broken on the 3,000-square-foot expansion in December and Morford said the project is on track to be completed in January.

“They’ve been getting key areas done,” said Morford of the construction crew.

Brick is currently being laid on the structure and Morford said the hope is that the roof sheathing will be finished in the next couple of weeks.

“We’re hoping the weather will stay nice,” Morford said.

The monument is hosting several upcoming events:

On Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m., there will be a Night Sky Party at Five Rocks Amphitheater. The event is free and there will be plenty of parking.

There will be free glow sticks for the first 100 attendees. There will be telescopes set up to showcase planets and galaxies and red covers will be available for flashlights to preserve night vision.

On Oct. 6, Steve Morgheim will make a presentation about the Soap Box Derby at Scotts Bluff National Monument.

The first Soap Box Derby that took place at the monument in 1939 drew in more than 10,000 people.

The presentation starts at 2 p.m. at Legacy of the Plains Museum and is free to attend.

On Oct. 12, Emmett Evanoff will lead a geology hike on the Saddle Rock Trail, weather permitting.

Evanoff is an associate professor of geology at the University of Northern Colorado.

The hike begins at 10 a.m. It is free, but space is limited and registration is required.

To register for the geology walk or for more information, contact Kayla Gasker at 308-436-9701.