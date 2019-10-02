Wednesday was National Coffee with a Cop Day. Scottsbluff Police gathered with the public at Bluffs Bakery for coffee and conversation.

And, yes, there were doughnuts.

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer said he thought the turnout for the event had been great, with people coming in for the Coffee with a Cop event and milling with the regulars, like Loretta Hessler and a group of women who meet at the coffee shop every Wednesday. The event was the fifth Coffee with a Cop event the Scottsbluff Police Department has held within recent years.

“Coffees with a cop are a great opportunity to get together with the community and improve our relationship,” Spencer said. We have accomplished a lot in the last few years as far as community policing.”

Spencer said the department has aimed to have a presence at a variety of events throughout the year, its largest being the National Night Out hosted in August to Kidz Explore, coming up on Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Monument Mall. The department has also done some new efforts, such as Cpl. Krisa Brass writing a weekly “Ask A Cop” column for the Star-Herald and a Breast Cancer Awareness effort, The Pink Patch Project, currently underway.

The efforts seem to be working, at least gathering from the comments gathered from visitors during the Coffee with a Cop event.

Olivia Hospodka brought her two children, Brylee, 3, and Blaire, 1, so that they could meet the police officers at the event. Christina Rusk brought her daughter, Sydney Rusk, who warmed up quickly to the officers at the event, giving many of them hugs and coloring with one police officer, Officer Royce Massie.

Crayons were on the tables for kids and Bluffs Bakery employees served up free coffees, while people also enjoyed doughnuts and other breakfast treats. Kelly Williams lives in Melbeta and he was coming to town, he said. Williams said he stopped by the Coffee with a Cop to ask about driving ATVs and UTVs in the community. Spencer said his question involved wearing helmets and both men said the question touched off good conversation.

It’s a nice relaxed time to chit chat with people, Spencer said. He also caught up with Scottsbluff councilman Scott Shaver and said he answered questions about pedestrian traffic on Broadway, the speed limit on 27th Street and other general questions.

Dave Gandy, of Scottsbluff, said he stopped by the event because he has a former law enforcement background and worked as a 911 dispatcher. He recently moved to the community from Oregon and he said he was interested in volunteer opportunities. Many people’s interactions with law enforcement aren’t necessarily positive, he said, so events like Coffee with a Cop makes them more approachable.

“I have a huge respect for law enforcement officials and the officers,” he said. “I just believe in community involvement and interfacing every chance we get. I think events like this are really important to take away some of the mystique and let people see law enforcement as human beings trying to do the best job they can.”

Dave Ahlers, manager at Bluffs Bakery, said the business thought hosting the event “was the right thing to do. We’re happy to have them here.”

Ahlers said he was also pleased with the turnout and glad to see the customers who came through the doors.