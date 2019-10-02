...FREEZE WARNING LATE TONIGHT AND THURSDAY MORNING...
.CLEARING SKIES AND LIGHT WINDS WILL ALLOW TEMPERATURES TO PLUMMET
OVERNIGHT WITH A WIDESPREAD FROST AND FREEZE EXPECTED AS LOW
TEMPERATURES DIP INTO THE MIDDLE 20S TO NEAR 30 DEGREES.
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT
THURSDAY...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHEYENNE HAS ISSUED A FREEZE
WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT
THURSDAY. THE FREEZE WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT.
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 25 OR 26 DEGREES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST
WYOMING AND WESTERN NEBRASKA.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT THROUGH 9 AM THURSDAY MORNING.
* IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS, OTHER
SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR
PLUMBING. SENSITIVE PETS OR LIVESTOCK MAY EXPERIENCE HAZARDOUS
TEMPERATURES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS PETS AND LIVESTOCK FROM
THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR
WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP
SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN
THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING.
A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR
HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER
SENSITIVE VEGETATION.
&&
Sydney Rusk gives Capt. Tony Straub a hug during the National Coffee With A Cop event at Bluffs Bakery Wednesday. The little girl was not shy, hugging many of the officers and coloring with one of them.
MAUNETTE LOEKS/Star-Herald
Kelly Williams (left) talks with Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer and Scottsbluff City councilman Scott Shaver during the National Coffee With A Cop event on Wednesday.
Wednesday was National Coffee with a Cop Day. Scottsbluff Police gathered with the public at Bluffs Bakery for coffee and conversation.
And, yes, there were doughnuts.
Sydney Rusk approaches Officer Michael Modeac during Wednesday's National Coffee With A Cop event. Her mom said she liked police officers and brought her daughter to the event to get to visit with them. Investigator Brandi Brunz and Sgt. Lance Kite also attended the event.
Sydney Rusk gives officer Royce Massie a hug during Wednesday's National Coffee With A Cop event. Her mom said she liked police officers and brought her daughter to the event to get to visit with them.
Officer Royce Massie talks to Sydney Rusk who attended the National Coffee With A Cop event with her mom, Christina. She colored with Massie for a short period of time and enjoyed giving hugs to many of the officers.
Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson talks with Dana Gandy during Wednesday's National Coffee with a Cop event. Gandy, who formerly worked in 9-1-1 dispatching, said he attended coffee with a cop to support local law enforcement and inquire about volunteer opportunities.
Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Lance Kite helps Brylee Hospodka with a badge sticker during Wednesday's National Coffee with a Cop event at Bluffs Bakery. Brylee's mother, Olivia, and her siste, Blaire, also enjoyed the event.
Capt. Brian Wasson and Dana Gandy talk about communications and volunteering during the National Coffee With A Cop event held Wednesday. Scottsbluff Police talked with people from the community who visited Bluffs Bakery in downtown Scottsbluff.
MAUNETTE LOEKS/Star-Herald
MAUNETTE LOEKS/Star-Herald
MAUNETTE LOEKS/Star-Herald
Officer Royce Massie talks to Sydney Rusk who attended the National Coffee With A Cop event with her mom, Christina. She colored with Massie for a short period of time and enjoyed giving hugs to many of the officers.
MAUNETTE LOEKS/Star-Herald
MAUNETTE LOEKS/Star-Herald /Star-Herald
MAUNETTE LOEKS/Star-Herald
Olivia Hospodka holds her daughter Blaire, 1, as Brylee, 3, waits for her doughnut at the Coffee with A Cop event.
MAUNETTE LOEKS/Star-Herald
JERRY PURVIS/Star-Herald
MAUNETTE LOEKS/Star-Herald
MAUNETTE LOEKS/Star-Herald
MAUNETTE LOEKS/Star-Herald
Olivia Hospodka helps her daughter Blaire, 1, with a badge sticker as they enjoyed National Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday.
MAUNETTE LOEKS/Star-Herald
Dave Ahlers, manager of Bluffs Bakery, readies a customer's box of doughnuts Wednesday. Bluffs Bakery hosted Wednesday's Coffee With A Cop event.
MAUNETTE LOEKS/Star-Herald
MAUNETTE LOEKS/Star-Herald
MAUNETTE LOEKS/Star-Herald /Star-Herald
JERRY PURVIS/Star-Herald
Michael Modeac and Bradi Brunz of the Scottsbluff Police Department visit during the National Coffee With A Cop event. The department gave out pens and sticker badges during the event.
MAUNETTE LOEKS/Star-Herald
Officers Josh Hansen and Michael Modeac visit during the National Coffee With A Cop at Bluffs Bakery Wednesday. It was the fifth time the Scottsbluff POlice Department has sponsored the event.
MAUNETTE LOEKS/Star-Herald
MAUNETTE LOEKS/Star-Herald
Christina Rusk and her daughter Sydney enjoy doughnuts while visiting with Officer Royce Massie at the National Coffee With A Cop event Wednesday.
MAUNETTE LOEKS/Star-Herald
JERRY PURVIS/Star-Herald
Scottsbluff Police Capt. Tony Straub talks with Officer Michael Modeac during Wednesday's National Coffee with A Cop event.
MAUNETTE LOEKS/Star-Herald /Star-Herald
JERRY PURVIS/Star-Herald
JERRY PURVIS/Star-Herald
JERRY PURVIS/Star-Herald
MAUNETTE LOEKS/Star-Herald
Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer said he thought the turnout for the event had been great, with people coming in for the Coffee with a Cop event and milling with the regulars, like Loretta Hessler and a group of women who meet at the coffee shop every Wednesday. The event was the fifth Coffee with a Cop event the Scottsbluff Police Department has held within recent years.
“Coffees with a cop are a great opportunity to get together with the community and improve our relationship,” Spencer said. We have accomplished a lot in the last few years as far as community policing.”
Spencer said the department has aimed to have a presence at a variety of events throughout the year, its largest being the National Night Out hosted in August to Kidz Explore, coming up on Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Monument Mall. The department has also done some new efforts, such as Cpl. Krisa Brass writing a weekly “Ask A Cop” column for the Star-Herald and a Breast Cancer Awareness effort, The Pink Patch Project, currently underway.
The efforts seem to be working, at least gathering from the comments gathered from visitors during the Coffee with a Cop event.
Olivia Hospodka brought her two children, Brylee, 3, and Blaire, 1, so that they could meet the police officers at the event. Christina Rusk brought her daughter, Sydney Rusk, who warmed up quickly to the officers at the event, giving many of them hugs and coloring with one police officer, Officer Royce Massie.
Crayons were on the tables for kids and Bluffs Bakery employees served up free coffees, while people also enjoyed doughnuts and other breakfast treats. Kelly Williams lives in Melbeta and he was coming to town, he said. Williams said he stopped by the Coffee with a Cop to ask about driving ATVs and UTVs in the community. Spencer said his question involved wearing helmets and both men said the question touched off good conversation.
It’s a nice relaxed time to chit chat with people, Spencer said. He also caught up with Scottsbluff councilman Scott Shaver and said he answered questions about pedestrian traffic on Broadway, the speed limit on 27th Street and other general questions.
Dave Gandy, of Scottsbluff, said he stopped by the event because he has a former law enforcement background and worked as a 911 dispatcher. He recently moved to the community from Oregon and he said he was interested in volunteer opportunities. Many people’s interactions with law enforcement aren’t necessarily positive, he said, so events like Coffee with a Cop makes them more approachable.
“I have a huge respect for law enforcement officials and the officers,” he said. “I just believe in community involvement and interfacing every chance we get. I think events like this are really important to take away some of the mystique and let people see law enforcement as human beings trying to do the best job they can.”
Dave Ahlers, manager at Bluffs Bakery, said the business thought hosting the event “was the right thing to do. We’re happy to have them here.”
Ahlers said he was also pleased with the turnout and glad to see the customers who came through the doors.
