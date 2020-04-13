Coronavirus cases in the Panhandle continue to climb, 6 cases reported over the weekend

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Over the weekend, six more positive cases of the coronavirus were reported in the Panhandle Public Health District.

Cases in Scotts Bluff County reported were:

— A woman in her 80s, who is a close contact of a person previously confirmed as a coronavirus case. The woman has been self-quarantining in her home since March 31.

— Two women, one in her 50s and the other in her 60s. One has been self-quarantining since April 4 and the other since April 7. They are close contacts to a previously positive case and are recovering at home.

— A Scotts Bluff County man in his 40s, a case that has been determined to have been travel related. He has been isolating in his home since April 9.

The first case in Box Butte County has been announced.

— The case involves a woman in her 70s who has been isolating in her home since April 3. This case is travel related. The woman had traveled outside of the country prior to COVID-19 increasing in the United States and self-quarantined for two weeks prior to returning back to the states.

Panhandle Public Health Director Kim Engel called the woman’s case unique, as the woman had self-quarantined and had no contact with others following her return to the area.

A second case in Cheyenne County has also been announced.

— The case involves a woman in her 60s. The woman has been isolating in her home since April 3.

Since the beginning of March, 27 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Panhandle Public Health District, which includes the 11 counties of the Panhandle and Grant County. Scotts Bluff County has had the most cases, with 14 cases, with three of those persons having recovered. Three people have been hospitalized. Kimball County has had 10 cases. Six of those persons have recovered, with one person having been hospitalized for the last two weeks. In Cheyenne County, one person, a woman in her 20s, has recovered.

With Saturday’s announcement, a possible exposure site had been announced: Walmart, Health & Beauty Section, April 6, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. A list of other potential exposure sites in previous cases remains on the Panhandle Public Health District website, www.pphd.org. Persons who are close contacts of any of the new cases will be placed into quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure.

Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell did issue a warning during Monday’s daily briefing that scams have been circulating, including a text messaging scam on Monday. In that scam, people received a text message purporting to be from Regional West Medical Center and saying that the person needed to quarantine.

Schnell said that people would not be notified via a text of any results of coronavirus cases. People would be notified personally by PPHD or their health care provider.

“Some of these scams are actually phishing for information, where you can click on it and put in some information ... where they’re asking for a date of birth, your social security number or some of those things,” she said.

People should not give out their banking or personal identification information. She warned people to be careful, watching for tip offs of scams such as information that is not capitalized or is poorly worded.

Directed health measures that limit business activities and events remain in place, some through April 30 and others through May 11. In a message circulating Monday, area parents and others were notified that schools would no longer be having drive-by parades that have been popular during this time of self-quarantine. In a directed health measure issued on April 9, gatherings, including parades, were to be canceled and health officials have determined that drive-by parades fall within that measure.